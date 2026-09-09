Farmers juggle enough. Weather. Markets. Equipment breakdowns at the worst possible moment. The last thing anyone needs is to chase down four different labs for four different test results, then try to make sense of reports that don't talk to each other.
That's the problem AgSource set out to solve.
Testing Without the Runaround
Based in Madison, Wisconsin, AgSource built its laboratory network around a simple idea: agricultural testing shouldn't require a farmer to become an expert in logistics. Soil samples go to one place. Water tests go to another. Manure analysis, plant tissue work, milk testing through DHI services — each one often means a separate relationship, separate paperwork, separate wait times.
AgSource brings these services together. Dairy producers, crop growers, golf course superintendents and food safety professionals can access soil testing, water testing, plant analysis, manure analysis, turf testing and food safety testing through a single laboratory network built specifically for agriculture.
For a dairy operation managing herd health through DHI testing while also monitoring field nutrients and water quality, that consolidation matters. Fewer vendors. Fewer login portals. Fewer chances for a critical result to slip through the cracks during planting season or calving.
Built for the Doers
AgSource doesn't serve a general audience. Its laboratory work is built around the specific needs of dairy farmers, agronomists, turf managers, food industry clients and municipalities. That focus shows up in how the company structures its services.
A dairy farmer needs milk analysis and DHI data that connects directly to herd management decisions. A golf course superintendent needs turf testing that accounts for the particular stresses of managed greens and fairways. A municipality handling water testing needs results that meet regulatory standards without extra translation. AgSource's laboratory network is built to handle each of these cases without forcing every client into the same generic testing mold.
This matters most during the seasons when timing counts. Spring soil testing shapes fertilizer decisions before planting. Manure analysis affects nutrient management plans that regulators expect on schedule. Food safety testing can't wait for a lab that's backed up. A network built specifically for agricultural rhythms understands these pressures.
What Sets the Network Apart
The value isn't just breadth of services — it's how those services connect. A dairy operation using AgSource for milk testing and DHI services can also send soil and water samples through the same network, creating a fuller picture of how field conditions, herd nutrition and milk output relate to one another.
A Network, Not Just a Lab
AgSource describes itself as a laboratory network rather than a single facility, and that distinction matters for producers spread across different regions. Whether the sample comes from a Wisconsin dairy farm, a municipal water system or a golf course fairway, the testing runs through a system built to handle agricultural and turf-related samples at scale.
Food safety testing rounds out the offering, giving food industry clients access to the same network without needing a separate relationship for that piece of their operation.
Get Started
Managers looking to simplify their testing relationships can learn more about AgSource's full range of services — soil testing, water testing, plant analysis, manure analysis, turf testing, dairy testing and food safety testing — at agsource.com.
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