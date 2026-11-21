Steel costs have climbed higher than they have ever been, and nobody is predicting a drop anytime soon. For farmers weighing next year's bin projects, that's hard news. At Hoppercone, a South Dakota manufacturer of hopper bottom grain bins and heavy-duty steel hoppers, the response is simple: the price of steel may change, but the quality and strength of what we build will not.
Straight Talk on Pricing
You deserve to know where your money goes. Steel is the biggest part of any hopper, and when it gets more expensive, so does the finished product. We won't hide that, and we won't thin out the steel or skimp on welds to make a number look better. A hopper bottom holds tens of thousands of bushels of grain and takes decades of weight and weather. It has to be built right the first time.
Why Hopper Bins Make Sense
A hopper bottom bin does more than store grain. It empties completely by gravity, so you spend less time climbing in with a shovel or sweeping out the last of a load. That means fewer trips inside a bin, which is a real safety gain, and a faster, cleaner way to move grain out when it's time to sell or feed.
Hoppercone builds welded and bolt-together hoppers and hopper cones for both new and existing grain bins. If you already own a flat-bottom bin, a retrofit can give it a second life without the cost of starting over.
Small Add-Ons, Real Payoff
Not every improvement needs a major investment. Sometimes the smartest move is upgrading what you already have. Hoppercone sells grain bin parts and accessories that can improve how an existing bin performs:
- Ground operated Bin lids that can be opened and closed from the safety of the ground
- Aeration to help manage grain condition during storage
- Grain gauges that make it easier to keep an eye on what's inside
- Skid Bases custom built for existing hopper bins allowing you to move them without concrete work
Pairing a few of these with a retrofit can stretch the usefulness of bins you already own, an appealing option when material costs are high.
Custom Metal Work Beyond the Bin
Hoppercone, operated by Redstone Industries, also takes on custom metal design and fabrication for projects outside the grain bin world. Millwrights, grain handling facility operators, and industrial customers can bring a need to the shop, and everything we build is fully customizable, including our industrial hoppers.
What's Coming in 2027
We're in the early stages of offering smoothwall welded hopper bins for 2027. Alongside them, we plan to offer assembled hopper and bin combinations in 15' and 18' sizes, delivered ready to use on a hydraulic trailer. That also opens the door to local service for moving existing hopper bins.
These plans are still taking shape, so check in with us for the latest as they develop.
Plan Now, Build Better
This is the season for thinking through next year's improvements. Planning early gives you time to compare options, ask questions, and line up the right hopper, bin, or add-on before the busy months arrive. We deliver nationwide, so wherever your operation is, we can get the work to you.
Call Hoppercone at 605-546-2368 or visit hoppercone.com to talk through your project and see what fits your operation.
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