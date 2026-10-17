Every grain bin on a South Dakota farm has its own dimensions, quirks and job to do. A hopper that works for one bin may not work for the next. That is the reasoning behind HOPPERCONE, a manufacturer in Iroquois that builds custom hoppers for grain bins, along with accessories and new grain bins.
Made for Your Bin, Not Just Any Bin
Many suppliers sell a standard product and leave farmers to work around it. HOPPERCONE starts with a different question: What does this particular bin need?
The company manufactures custom hoppers, which means the finished piece is built around the bin it will serve. For a farm operator weighing a purchase, that distinction matters. A hopper designed for the job can make grain storage simpler to manage from fall harvest through the months that follow.
Hopper Bottom Grain Bins and Flat Bottom Conversions
Plenty of farms have flat bottom bins that still hold up well. HOPPERCONE builds hoppers that support flat bottom bin conversion, so an existing structure can take on a hopper bottom design. Owners who want to keep the bin they have, rather than start from scratch, can look at a retrofit as a practical path.
The company also manufactures new grain bins for those who need added capacity or a fresh start. Farmers can ask about both options in one conversation, which saves the trouble of piecing a project together from several sources.
Welded or Bolt-Together
Different projects call for different construction. HOPPERCONE works with steel hoppers in both welded and bolt-together styles, and its product line reaches industrial hoppers as well as farm-scale grain bin hoppers.
Having both styles available gives customers room to choose based on the bin, the site and the way they like to work. A farmer or contractor can talk through the project with the manufacturer and settle on the approach that suits it.
Parts and Accessories From the Same Source
A bin rarely needs only one thing. Along with hoppers and new bins, HOPPERCONE supplies bin parts and accessories. Keeping those items under one roof means fewer phone calls and fewer questions about whether pieces from different makers will work together.
For families who run a farm, that kind of simplicity counts. Harvest season leaves little time for chasing down components. A single local supplier that understands the whole bin can take some of that weight off.
Why Buying From the Maker Matters
When a company builds what it sells, customers can talk directly with the people who shape the steel. Questions about fit, design and options go to the source rather than through a middleman.
HOPPERCONE operates out of Iroquois, a small South Dakota community, and serves the farmers and families who depend on grain storage. That local footing gives the business a stake in how its products perform in the fields and yards around it.
What to Ask Before You Order
Anyone considering a hopper project can come prepared with a few questions:
- What type of bin do I have, and what does it need?
- Would a retrofit or a new bin make more sense for my operation?
- Is a welded or bolt-together hopper the better choice for this site?
- Which parts and accessories should I order alongside the hopper?
The team at HOPPERCONE can walk through those questions and explain the options.
Start the Conversation
Farmers, ranchers and others who store grain can learn more about custom hoppers, new grain bins and bin accessories by contacting HOPPERCONE directly.
HOPPERCONE
20304 421st Ave
Iroquois, SD
Phone: 605-546-2368
Website: hoppercone.com
Lee Enterprises newsrooms were not involved in the creation of this content.