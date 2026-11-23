Every rancher knows the spot. Cattle crowd a water tank day after day, hooves chew up the ground, and a mudhole forms where solid footing used to be. Then comes the real trouble: the mud gets deep enough that a small calf can't reach the water at all.
The Stock Step, a manufacturer based in Reva, South Dakota, builds its business around that one problem. Its concrete pad system surrounds a livestock water tank with a durable surface, so there is no mudhole to form and no dugout to maintain.
Solid Footing for Every Animal
The idea is simple. Instead of leaving the ground around a tank to wear down, the Stock Step puts a concrete pad system in its place. Cattle walk up to the water on firm ground, whatever the weather has done to the pasture.
That matters most for the smallest members of the herd. Cow-calf operations know that young animals struggle when the ground around a waterer turns soft. With the pads in place, calves can reach the water the same way the older cattle do.
Built to Protect the Tank Itself
A livestock waterer takes plenty of abuse. The Stock Step pads also protect the tank's seal and base, which are the parts most exposed when animals crowd in and the ground underneath shifts.
For producers who have spent money on a quality tank, that protection is part of the pitch. The pads help the equipment last, and they cut down on the repairs that come when a tank settles into a muddy hole.
Removable and Moveable by Design
Ranch needs change. Pastures rotate, herds grow, and tanks get relocated. The Stock Step pads are removable and moveable, and each one has chains embedded in the concrete.
That design means a pad system is not a one-time pour that stays put forever. When a rancher moves a tank, the pads can move with it.
Sized for the Tanks Ranchers Use
A pad system only helps if it fits the tank on the ground. The Stock Step makes its pads to match a range of common livestock waterers:
- Cobett waterer
- Thermosink and Stock Boss drinking fountains
- Rectangular tanks
- Thermosink tanks
- 9-foot and 12-foot circular systems
Producers running more than one tank style can often find a matching pad system without changing their water setup.
What Ranchers Get Out of It
For a working operation, the value comes down to a few practical points:
- Steady water access. Cattle, including small calves, can reach the tank without wading through mud.
- No mudholes or dugouts. The pad system removes the problem at its source.
- Tank protection. The seal and base stay shielded from the wear that comes with heavy traffic.
- Flexibility. Removable pads with embedded chains move when the tank does.
None of this requires a ranch to change how it runs. The Stock Step works with equipment producers already own.
Sold Through a Dealer Network
The Stock Step sells its products through a dealer network, which gives ranchers and farmers a way to buy locally rather than ordering sight unseen. Agricultural dealers interested in carrying the line can also reach out to the company directly.
Get in Touch
Ranchers, livestock producers and agricultural dealers who want to learn more about the Stock Step can find the company online at thestockstep.com. The Stock Step is also on Facebook and Instagram, where producers can see the product and follow company updates.
If a muddy tank has become a regular headache, a concrete pad system built for the job may be worth a closer look.
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