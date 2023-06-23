"This is the time” for implementing conservation practices because of recent legislation and funding, according to a USDA official.

“The next few years, if folks in the fields want to get conservation implemented, this is the time to do it,” said Jason Johnson, state public affairs specialist with the USDA-NRCS in Iowa. “We have a lot of funding. It’s a wild time, we’ve never had this much money for conservation.”

Passed in August 2022, the Inflation Reduction Act included more than $19 billion for USDA conservation programs, according to the USDA website. Much of the money was earmarked for the Environmental Quality Incentives Program, with other money going to stewardship programs and assistance programs the USDA called “oversubscribed.”

Johnson said the way programs work is likely to stay the same, but funding is going to “amp up” within those programs nationwide.

Continued effort will be put toward cover crops, said Bethany Bedeker, cover crop education specialist with the University of Missouri Center for Regenerative Agriculture.

“It’s fantastic to see the ‘money talk’ if you will for these conservation strategies,” she said.

Bedeker said overall cover crop usage goals may vary based on the state, but the general idea is to get as many acres as possible.

“I think anyone who’s supportive of cover crops would be ecstatic with a 100% adoption rate,” she said. “That’s not entirely realistic, but I don’t think we’ll be in a scenario to say that we have too much.”

There has been a recent shift in mindset on conservation. In the last eight years, the focus has switched from soil erosion prevention to overall soil health, Johnson said. For water quality, bigger engineering practices such as bioreactors, saturated buffers and wetlands have all seen increased efforts as part of the Nutrient Reduction Strategy in Iowa.

“We are talking a lot more about the impacts we can make in conservation on climate change,” he said. “We are talking about climate-smart agriculture.

“It’s nothing new. It’s a lot of the same practices. We are trying to sequester more carbon, reduce flooding and prevent runoff — things that can potentially harm the environment long term.”

The USDA does have its eyes on partnering with companies dealing in carbon credits, but it may be a while before anything materializes, Johnson said.

“There’s nothing in place right now, so it’s all behind the scenes right now,” he said. “... But I think there’s more to come on that.”

Just like the carbon marketplace, Bedeker said, conservation practices aren’t implemented overnight and don’t have immediate effects. The goals are all long term.

“It’s going to continue to be a pretty gradual process,” she said. “As long as we are seeing steady progress in the right direction, that’s something notable and encouraging.”

Johnson said the USDA is looking to hire more engineering and soil conservation technician positions as part of the increased funding. Recent college graduates, agronomists, soil scientists and farmers are all possible candidates for those positions.

“We hire a lot of farmers for these positions,” he said. “As we get this Inflation Reduction Act money, one of our biggest concerns is having enough staff for the workload we are going to have.”