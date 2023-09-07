As the leaves change colors, we’re excited to announce our Fall Savings Event at FBi Buildings.
Now is the perfect time to take advantage of this exclusive offer and save 13% on any pole barn repair and renovation project, including:
- Gutter Leaks
- Rotted Columns
- Walk Doors & Windows Replacement
- Re-Roof, Re-Side, or Total Re-Skin
- Ridge Cap Replacement
- Sliding Door Replacement
- Interior Finishes (Ceilings, Lofts & Walls)
When you repair or renovate your existing pole barn with FBi Buildings, you’ll receive the same quality building materials and extensive warranty coverage as our New Construction customers.
Best of all, our dedicated Repair & Renovation Experts have the knowledge, resources, and manpower to extend any pole barn’s useful life or reconfigure it for a new purpose. It doesn’t matter who built the original structure!
Don’t miss out on this incredible opportunity to renew your pole barn before winter hits! A sales contract must be signed by October 1, 2023, to qualify for the discount.
About FBi Buildings
FBi Buildings is a Midwest post-frame construction company building pole barns in Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Michigan, Ohio, and Wisconsin. Founded in 1958, FBi Buildings has constructed 20,000+ farm shops, commercial businesses, residential buildings, and horse barns.