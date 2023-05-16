Each and every day, Iowa Corn is working to enhance corn farmer profitability through growing and expanding demand for corn and its many co-products. To help increase market opportunities for U.S. corn and co-products around the world, the Iowa Corn Promotion Board invests checkoff dollars in the U.S. Grains Council (USGC).
Morocco is the United States’ first and only free trade agreement (FTA) partner on the African continent and an example of the growth potential possible with a combination of strong trade policy and long-term market development. The FTA has created tremendous opportunities for U.S. agriculture by reducing market barriers and stimulating growth in Moroccan industries
that import agricultural products from the U.S. Total U.S. exports to Morocco reached $1.2 billion in 2020, compared to $35 million in 2005 before FTA implementation. As a result, the poultry industry was highly fragmented, poultry consumption was low and the dairy and beef sectors struggled to keep up with the demand for milk and beef products.
USGC entered Morocco in 1995 when it began working on expanding the poultry industry through the formation of a producer association, FISA, on representing the poultry and feed value chain. USGC partnered with FISA to advocate to the Moroccan government to allow the industry to grow and develop in a stable and transparent environment. USCG also partnered with FISA to provide technical support to promote poultry industry development.
The FTA and the evolution of the poultry and feed industries in Morocco also allowed USGC to introduce new feed grains to the market beyond corn. These include U.S. distillers dried grains with solubles (DDGS), corn gluten feed and meal (CGF, CGM). The introduction of a variety of feed grains to the Moroccan feed industry has created more flexibility and has benefitted U.S. producers.
The Iowa Corn and USGC partnership will continue to work to build demand, enable trade and improve lives while promoting the quality of U.S. grains and bring more business to the American farmer.