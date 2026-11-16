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“USDA released weekly corn export inspections on Monday morning for the week ending Nov. 12, total export inspections reached 34.1 mb. This was within trade expectations. Total exports for the marketing year are now 491 mb, down 21% from last year with the USDA targeting only a 4% decline on exports for the marketing year,” Doherty said. “Recent export demand has helped build some support in the market. The USDA announced a sale of 130,000 MT (5.1 mb) of corn this morning to Colombia for the 2026-27 marketing year.”