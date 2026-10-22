Jeff Hale has lived on the same gravel road his entire life.
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Jeff Hale has lived on the same gravel road his entire life.
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Each calf, like each human, begins as an embryo. But important questions remain about the complex factors that shape bovine fertility and deve…
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