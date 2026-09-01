The Peterson Farm Brothers, Greg, Nathan and Kendal, are fifth-generation farmers working the land in central Kansas. Although many might know them from their popular farming content on YouTube and other social media channels, their day-to-day still revolves around raising beef cattle and growing wheat, grain sorghum, corn and soybeans.
This season, one area they focused on optimizing was their soybean production and ensuring they got their crop off to the strongest possible start. The Petersons began their journey with some key priorities in mind. This included starting with a clean seedbed, planting into favorable soil conditions and paying close attention to planting depth and population to encourage uniform emergence and stand establishment.
The Petersons have been documenting the results in a four-part video series. In it, they share an inside look at the products they’re using to optimize yield potential and what they are observing as the season progresses. Farming isn’t always linear, and the goal of documenting the season is to give viewers a better understanding of the variables influencing decisions as they take their crop from planting to harvest.
“We’re hoping with these videos we can show how the day-to-day decisions can affect the crop months down the road and how making the right choices can help our crop reach its full potential,” said Greg Peterson.
Three videos are already live, and the remaining video will be filmed at harvest. Check out the first video here.
Building a Strong Start
Working with CROPLAN® Seed, WinField® United and their local retailer, Agri Trails Co-op, the Petersons started by sourcing localized data from CROPLAN that matched their specific geographies, environment and management style. They identified CROPLAN CP4541XFS soybeans as a strong fit for their soil conditions, agronomic needs and yield goals.
Their CROPLAN soybeans were also treated with Ascend® ST3® seed treatment to support germination, root development and early-season vigor. Together, these practices were intended to give their crop a strong foundation and help it reach its yield potential.
Tracking Early-Season Progress
After heavy rain, wet conditions and high winds, it was time to evaluate stand establishment and early soybean growth. Despite some soil crusting, they observed consistent spacing, strong vigor and healthy root development in the CROPLAN soybeans treated with Ascend ST3 seed treatment, especially compared with a nearby field planted without a seed treatment.
For growers, it’s a familiar question: What happens when conditions don’t go according to plan? Rather than simply moving on after planting, the Petersons used field observations to see how the crop responded and where management decisions may make a difference. As the season continued, they monitored crop development, weather conditions and emerging threats to determine what the crop would need next.
Monitoring Mid-Season Performance
The heavy early-season rain was followed by limited July moisture, creating an environment for plant stress. The Petersons again took to the field. They evaluated canopy closure, plant vigor and early pod development to see how the crop was responding to the season’s conditions.
These observations help shape the bigger story at harvest. Each field check gave them another opportunity to understand how the CROPLAN seed was performing under the conditions on their farm and how the decisions made early in the season were helping preserve yield potential.
Next Up: Harvest Results
As they harvest their soybeans, they’ll get a clearer picture of how their CROPLAN soybeans weathered the conditions this season and provide insights for growers in their area. From the start, their seed was selected with their operation in mind — matched to their geography, environment, management style and yield goals.
With local data and support from their local retailer, the Petersons had the information and expertise to make decisions that fit the way they want to farm. That’s the value of a custom approach: not following someone else’s playbook, but having the right seed, local insight and expertise to make confident decisions throughout the season for your own acres.
For local insights close to you, follow along on our YouTube channel, then discover the seed that’s fit for your acres with CROPLAN seed.