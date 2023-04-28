Sale Name: Iron Mountain Cattle Co. 9th Performance Tested Angus Bull Sale
Location: Belle Fourche, SD
Sale Date: 04-27-2023
Breed: Angus
Auctioneer: Seth Weishaar
Sale Manager: American Angus Hall of Fame
Agri-Media Rep: Kirby Goettsch
41 Bulls average $4,137
TOP SELLING BULLS:
Lot 30. $8,000, Iron Mountain Scalehouse J001, January 25, 2022, SAV Scale House 0845 x Musgrave 316 Stunner, Short Grass & Co., Belle Fourche, SD
Lot 34. $6,500, Iron Mountain Commodore J016, March 13, 2022, Kesslers Commodore 6516 x PA Power Tool 9108, Dave Hayden, Baker, MT
Lot 32. $6,000, Iron Mountain 3 Rivers J008, February 26, 2022, Ellingson Three Rivers 8062 x Koupal Juneau 797, JD Grieves, Upton, WY
Lot 28. $5,500, Iron Mountain Renown J045, March 20, 2022, SAV Renown 3439 x Centennial Focus 703, Short Grass & Co., Belle Fourche, SD