The Clean Fuel Production Credit, enacted in the Inflation Reduction Act and often referred to simply as “45Z” for its placement in the tax code, remains the subject of much attention, according to a University of Illinois farmdoc daily article.
kAmu@C 72C>6CD[ :?E6C6DE 92D 46?E6C65 @? E96 A@DD:3:=:EJ E92E “=@H 42C3@?” 8C2:? 4@F=5 C646:G6 AC:46 AC6>:F>D]k^Am
kAmq2D65 @? E96 DE2EFE6[ E96 >2I:>F> cd+ E2I 4C65:E 42? 36 2D 9:89 2D S` A6C 82==@? 7@C 6E92?@= 2?5 S`]fd 7@C $pu[ 3FE E96 24EF2= 2>@F?E 56A6?5D @? 9@H =@H E96 42C3@? :?E6?D:EJ D4@C6 @7 E96 7F6= :D C6=2E:G6 E@ E96 A@=:4J 36?49>2C<] %9:D :D E96 46?EC2= 762EFC6 @7 cd+ — E92E E96 D:K6 @7 E96 E2I 4C65:E :D E:65 E@ E96 42C3@? :?E6?D:EJ D4@C6 @7 E96 3:@7F6= AC@5F465 2?5 D@=5]k^Am
kAmw@H H@F=5 2?J 36?67:ED >2<6 E96:C H2J E@ E96 72C>6CD 8C@H:?8 2?5 D6==:?8 E96 4@C? @C D@J362? 7665DE@4<n %96 D9@CE 2?DH6C :D :?5:C64E=J]k^Am