The Irish dairy pot has been well and truly stirred. Government figures have suggested 65,000 cows per year need to be culled through a three-year period in order to meet emissions targets.
Released under a Freedom of Information request, the numbers – deemed to be compulsory – came with an alarming cost of €200 million per year to the taxpayers in the Republic of Ireland. That’s about US$255 million. Some farming bodies have hit back hard, saying any such dramatic cull must be on a voluntary basis – because farmers have taken out business loans based on their cow numbers.
Pat McCormack from the Irish Creamery Milk Suppliers Association said, “If there is to be a scheme, it needs to be a voluntary scheme. That’s absolutely critical because there’s no point in culling numbers from an individual who has borrowed on the back of a huge financial commitment on the back of achieving a certain target that’s taken from under him.
“We should be investing in an infrastructure that can deliver from a scientific perspective. And we know low emissions are better, and we should be continuing to invest in further science and research because that’s absolutely critical as we move forward.
“This isn’t a start. This isn’t the end. This is an environmental journey and agriculture can play a significant role there.”
Dairy-cow numbers in Ireland have increased since the abolishment of milk quotas in April 2015, with numbers currently totaling 1.5 million head. The country’s total cattle tally is about 7 million head, which includes about 900,000 beef cows.
Dairy-cow numbers increased by 1.4 percent to 1.6 million in 2022; during the past decade they increased by about 40 percent – though the latest January 2023 numbers suggest a decrease to 1.5 million.
Beef-cow numbers decreased about 17 percent during the same decade. The number saw another 2.9 percent decrease from 2021, to 913,000 head.
Emission reduction targeted
The Irish government is focused on cutting greenhouse-gas emissions in the country, with agriculture as a main target; ag is the single biggest greenhouse-gas polluter, accounting for 37.5 percent of emissions in 2021. With the sector’s emissions increasing each year, the government is aiming for a 25 percent emissions-reduction target for agriculture by 2030. That means agriculture has been tasked to reduce its emissions by a total 5.75 million tonnes of carbon-dioxide equivalent by the end of 2030.
Responding to the disclosed figures, Ireland’s Department for Agriculture said the report was merely a “modeling document” and not a “final policy decision.”
A Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine spokesperson said, “The paper referred to was part of a deliberative process. It is one of a number of modeling documents considered by the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine – and is not a final policy decision.
“As part of the normal work of government departments, various options for policy implementation are regularly considered.”
Figures suggest 0.45 million tonnes of carbon-dioxide-equivalent emissions could be saved for every 100,000 dairy cows cut. But it is as yet unclear how farmers will be paid for reducing their stock numbers.
The spokesperson said, “The government is fully committed to the long-term viability of the Irish sector, including our farm families who are the bedrock of the industry.
“It is a sector that is the jewel in the crown of our overall agri-food sector. We will ensure that the sector is put on a firm footing for this and subsequent generations.
“The dairy sector already displays huge sustainability credentials, and we are now stepping this ambition forward. Government is focused on providing voluntary, financially attractive options for farmers which includes diversification.”
With 20 years experience behind him, award-winning agricultural journalist Chris McCullough is always on the hunt for his next story. He grew up on the family dairy farm in the heart of Northern Ireland and is based on the country’s east coast. He travels around the world to bring readers international news.