BREMEN, Ind. – A Holstein cow at the grand age of 14 years old has set a new lifetime production record. Owned and bred by the Dankert family at Nor-Bert Farm near Bremen, Nor-Bert Colby Connie has pumped out a record 486,300 pounds of milk.
And she’s still producing. Connie has just calved again, further increasing her production every day.
Connie has equally impressive results for her milk-quality components, with a lifetime record of 27,062 pounds of fat and 17,737 pounds of protein through her latest completed lactation. Those tremendous fat and protein totals are currently the greatest lifetime totals for fat and protein in the Holstein Association USA database.
The new production record comes in quick succession to one set by another U.S. cow called Chrome-View Charles 3044. She achieved that record earlier this year with a total of 478,200 pounds of lifetime milk, 14,447 pounds of fat and 12,576 pounds of protein. These lifetime production records have really highlighted the scope of achievements possible from Holstein cows in the United States.
Connie’s owners, Roger and Deb Dankert, farm alongside their son Jeremy Dankert as well as daughter and son-in-law Jennifer and Monty Freeman. The Freemans have three children – Dalton, Dillon and Breanne – who are also involved in the multigenerational farm.
The team at Nor-Bert Farm say Connie is a low-maintenance cow who prefers being alone and doing her own thing, producing lots of excellent-quality milk. With a classification score of Excellent 94 3E, Connie is easy to pick out in the barn.
“Connie has open ribs, a big frame and impressive width, with a really good udder on her,” Jeremy Freeman said. “She is out of a really milky family that has good records on them.”
He believes those physical traits, along with good feet and legs, have had a positive impact on Connie’s ability to produce so much milk. The cow has achieved Holstein Association USA’s National Elite Performer status.
Connie’s sire is Solid-Gold Colby-ET. The Dankerts say her dam, Nor-Bert Buckeye Christy-ET, was also a good cow with solid production.
Connie’s granddam, Nordic-Haven Formation Cara, was bought by Nor-Bert Farms many years ago. Cara is a sister to Nordic-Haven Mtoto Calico, who was an excellent total-performance-index cow, and the dam of artificial-insemination bull Nor-Bert Calypso.
Connie herself has had nine calves, including four daughters who have been excellent-producing cows in the Nor-Bert herd. For many years the Registered Holstein cow has been known as the most efficient producer of excellent-quality milk.
Nor-Bert Colby Connie has fed an impressive amount of people in her lifetime. Her lifetime milk-production total would feed 10 people for more than 80 years, if each person had the daily requirement of three servings of milk per day. Or she could provide the daily dairy requirements for 301,581 people for one day.
This is an original article written for Agri-View, a Lee Enterprises agricultural publication based in Madison, Wisconsin. Visit AgriView.com for more information.
With 20 years experience behind him, award-winning agricultural journalist Chris McCullough is always on the hunt for his next story. He grew up on the family dairy farm in the heart of Northern Ireland and is based on the country’s east coast. He travels around the world to bring readers international news.