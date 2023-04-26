DANE, Wis. – More than 60 girls recently scouted for dairy knowledge at Haag Dairy. The girls – whose troops are members of the Girl Scouts of Wisconsin-Badgerland Council – participated in a daylong program to earn dairy patches at the Dane-area dairy farm owned by John Haag and his son, Josh Haag.
Scouts were invited to learn about the many facets of dairy farming, dairy-food processing and careers in agriculture. Throughout the day they rotated to each of 10 learning stations. At an animal-health station, for example, they could listen to a cow’s heartbeat through a veterinarian’s stethoscope. At another station they could apply water to a small pile of dirt to see how soil is displaced and how erosion occurs. At yet another station they could see how whipping cream is made.
Each of the stations featured women presenters. Their participation showed to the girls the many careers available to women, John Haag said.
Christy Gibbs is the chief marketing officer of the Girl Scouts of Wisconsin Badgerland Council.
“Wisconsin is an agriculture state,” she said. “We feel it’s essential for our scouts to be exposed to the agriculture industry. And having girls see amazing women professionals working day in and day out in the industry offers inspiration. You can’t be what you can’t see.”
Nick Harnish is the council’s experience-enrichment manager.
“The agriculture industry is so impactful in Wisconsin and in general to society, food and transportation,” he said. “We want the girls to gain better knowledge of agriculture.”
Rachel Gerbitz, who hosted a soil-health station at the dairy-patch day, asked the girls what jobs they thought were connected to soil. Their answers were landscaper, botanist, horticulturist and farmer. Gerbitz is the director of sustainability communications and partnerships at the Wisconsin Farm Bureau Federation.
Sara Hagen, a program specialist for Dairy Records Management Systems, talked about land use at her station. To illustrate land use she used a ball as “Earth” that had been pre-cut into sections. Three-quarters of Earth is covered by water. Pulling small sections away from the sphere, she showed how much – or little – land is considered habitable by people as well as what’s left for producing food for a growing population.
Hagen also talked about her education in dairy science at the University of Wisconsin-Madison as well as her previous jobs in dairy nutrition and agronomy research. She then became a program specialist; she helps farmers use dairy-management software programs.
The dairy-patch program has been hosted at the Haag farm for the past three years. The idea for the program came from Yogi Brown, who serves with Haag on the Dane County Dairy Promotion Committee. The committee promotes the dairy industry and consumption of dairy products by sponsoring local dairy events such as Breakfast on the Farm and Cows on the Concourse.
Brown said she had read an article about a dairy-patch-program collaboration between dairy farmers and Girl Scouts in Idaho. She told her committee about it.
“I thought it might be a good way to advocate for Wisconsin agriculture,” she said. “It’s also a good way to bring awareness about dairy and farming to girls.”
But she doesn’t take credit for the program.
“I just had the seed; John planted it,” she said.
Haag said, “Most of the scouts are from urban areas so it’s very important to show kids why we do the things we do. Farmers face some bad publicity.”
He receives help from Beth Schaefer, coordinator of the Wisconsin Farm Bureau Federation’s Ag in the Classroom program, he said. They had worked with each other before when she was a regional program manager at the Dairy Farmers of Wisconsin. The organization provides educational materials and communication tools to county dairy-promotion committees.
Haag said he was pleased with the number of scouts attending this year’s program. There were 36 attendees at the on-farm program in 2022, he said, compared to about 60 this year.
The dairy-patch program has had exponential growth. The first year it was attended by just six scouts, Harnish said. The on-farm patch program has been designed for scouts in grades 4 to 12.
There’s another opportunity for younger scouts – kindergarteners through third grade – to earn a dairy patch. It involves participation in “Adventures in the Milky Whey with Alice in Dairyland” program series. The in-person and live-streamed sessions are hosted by Alice in Dairyland once per month in February through June.
The Girl Scouts council also is working in cooperation with the Wisconsin Farm Bureau to offer a new patch program. The AgBadging Challenge will involve events and programs in which scouts can participate to earn the challenge patch, Schaefer said.
“The Girl Scouts have a strong reputation for developing strong leaders, and we’re proud to provide opportunities for the scouts to grow their awareness and understanding of the food and fiber they use every day,” she said. “The great part about this program is that we’re working to integrate aspects of agriculture that already exist in Girl Scout events and activities. It’s a wonderful opportunity to see the world through the lens of agriculture for Girl Scouts, leaders and parents.”
Visit gsbadgerland.org and danecountydairy.com and www.wisagclassroom.org for more information.
