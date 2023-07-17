Beginning in 2020, reports of Holstein calves unable to stand at birth or shortly after had veterinarians puzzled. Researchers at Pennsylvania State University began learning of affected calves at different dairy farms in New York, Florida and Pennsylvania. Those cases were followed by rigorous diagnostic testing. The researchers have since determined that calf recumbency – now referred to as Early Onset Muscle Weakness Syndrome – is a genetic defect.
Fast forward to 2023; genetic tests capable of screening for the mutation are being made available to the dairy industry. And most bull studs have tested their animals, making results available to dairy producers.
The discovery of the mutation and steps for protecting future generations of dairy cattle is the result of industry collaboration, which includes professionals from Wisconsin. About two years ago veterinarians at the University of Wisconsin-School of Veterinary Medicine were presented with a calf that was unable to stand. That was followed by another 10 to 15 calves that were either unable to stand at birth or had lost the ability to stand within two weeks of birth, said Dr. Chelsea Holschbach, a veterinarian and assistant professor in large-animal and food-animal-production medicine at the UW-School of Veterinary Medicine.
For about a year UW researchers conducted diagnostic testing, imaging and necropsy as well as pathology tests, looking for medical reasons for the cases.
• A calf could have difficulty standing due to dystocia – a difficult birth – or lack of oxygen to its brain during birth, or musculo-skeletal injuries.
• Calves conceived through in vitro fertilization or embryo transfer have been known to have extreme birthweights, be born premature or not be fully developed. That may also result in their inability to rise or stand.
• An infectious disease such as bovine viral diarrhea virus could be a cause.
• Another potential cause could be an in utero infection. A cow could be infected with protozoa called neospora if she consumed dog feces. She could then transmit the protozal species to the calf, affecting its nervous system.
• A calf’s inability to stand could be caused by a metabolic deficiency, such as a selenium deficiency.
Those many possible causes may explain why it took such a long time to discover that Early Onset Muscle Weakness Syndrome can be caused by a genetic defect, Holschbach said.
Similar to the researchers at UW, veterinarians in New York were unable to identify neurological, infectious or metabolic reasons for why calves on two farms in that state were unable to stand. They contacted Chad Dechow, an associate professor of dairy-cattle genetics at the Pennsylvania State University-Department of Animal Science.
“They contacted me because they had read an article I had written about another genetic recessive condition,” Dechow said.
The veterinarians from New York sent him tissue samples from two calf necropsies. Dechow also learned that farms in Florida and Pennsylvania, which had used in vitro fertilization, had similar problems with their calves.
“Between the two herds in New York, the herd in Florida and the herd in Pennsylvania, we were able to assemble a population that was big enough to start tracking down the mutation,” Dechow said. “We conducted a genome-wide association using thousands of DNA markers and pedigree analysis to determine if a genetic origin for recumbency was plausible.”
The researchers traced the nearest ancestor to a sire born in 2008 that was present for both paternal and maternal lineages of the affected calves. That sire produced a son in 2010, which is one of the most highly related bulls to the Holstein breed. Subsequent research has identified a bull born in 1984 as one of the first carriers, and perhaps the progenitor, of the mutation, according to the researchers at Pennsylvania State University.
They worked in conjunction with researchers at the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Agricultural Research Service, the Council on Dairy Cattle Breeding and many genetic companies. That work resulted in the discovery of a defect on chromosome 16. The collaboration, which included ABS Global of DeForest, Wisconsin, used sequence data to discover the likely causative mutation in the CACNA1S gene on chromosome 16.
“It appears to be a recent mutation within a very common Holstein haplotype,” ABS Global stated.
A gene test was developed to determine animals that are carriers. ABS stated it has test results for most of its marketed bulls and that a system is being developed to send test results from laboratories to Holstein USA, the Council on Dairy Cattle Breeding and the USDA’s Animal Genomics and Improvement Laboratory.
STgenetics, based in Navasota, Texas, stated that a collaboration involving STgenetics, Genetic Visions-ST and Chad Dechow at Pennsylvania State University has sequenced the genomic region associated with the disorder. That has enabled Genetic Visions-ST to create a test capable of identifying animals as
• homozygous-normal – animals that don’t carry the mutation or
• heterozygous or carriers – animals that appear normal but can transmit the mutation to their offspring, or
• homozygous for the mutation – affected animals that are likely to die or be euthanized shortly after birth.
The company has conducted tests on its Holstein bulls in the United States, and is in the process of testing all remaining bulls globally. High-genetic-value females in the company’s herds also are being tested.
“Measures are being taken to eradicate this causal mutation from our herds,” the company stated.
Genetic Visions-ST secured a licensing agreement with Pennsylvania State University, making the genetic test for recumbency accessible to the dairy industry worldwide.
Feanix Biotechnologies of Davis, California, also offers a test for the mutation. The test reports alleles present with possible outcomes of “free,” “carrier” or “afflicted.”
Dechow said in a Pennsylvania State University news article, “I get satisfaction from the fact that we found this fairly early on, before it really exploded into a big calf-welfare issue. We caught this before a wave of calves were affected by recumbency and would have been euthanized. I think we nipped this condition in the bud before it became widespread. I am also really appreciative that our technology office recognized the need to commercialize the DNA test rapidly.”
Dechow expects the dairy industry to start using the test to aggressively select against bulls that carry the mutant gene.
“In fact it’s already started happening,” he said. “As a result, in a couple years the frequency of the condition will be really low. In the long run, the lower frequency will result in the test not being needed as much, but animals that are part of the artificial-insemination industry will still be tested to make sure no hidden carriers are missed.”
The Penn State study was published in ScienceDirect. Visit sciencedirect.com – search for “recumbency in Holstein calves” – and vetmed.wisc.edu and absglobal.com and stgen.com and feanixbio.com/cattle-tests/p/calf-recumbency for more information.
This is an original article written for Agri-View, a Lee Enterprises agricultural publication based in Madison, Wisconsin. Visit AgriView.com for more information.
Lynn Grooms writes about the diversity of agriculture, including the industry’s newest ideas, research and technologies as a staff reporter for Agri-View based in Wisconsin.