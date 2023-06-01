The dedication and ribbon-cutting of the National Bio and Agro-Defense Facility in Manhattan, Kansas, recently was celebrated by officials from the U.S. Department of Agriculture and the Department of Homeland Security-Science and Technology Directorate. The facility, which offers the greatest level of biocontainment laboratories and safety protocols, is the first of its kind in the United States. It will enable scientists to study and diagnose critical animal diseases.
“America’s farmers, ranchers and consumers count on our researchers to understand, monitor for and develop solutions to combat a variety of high-consequence animal pathogens, and a facility of this magnitude positions us to respond,” said Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack. “This new, innovative facility will give USDA scientists access to cutting-edge, safe and secure technology so they can continue to lead the world in animal-health research, training and diagnostics to protect our food supply, agricultural economy and public health.”
Scientific information delivered by researchers at the National Bio and Agro-Defense Facility also will enable America to remain a leading contributor of countermeasures that will protect agriculture, economies and citizens across the globe.
The facility will replace the Department of Homeland Security’s Plum Island Animal Disease Center, a biosafety level-3 facility in New York that’s more than 68 years old. Both departments have collaborated on the requirements for the next-generation science facility since 2006. Manhattan, Kansas, was selected as the National Bio and Agro-Defense Facility’s site in 2009. The Department of Homeland Security led the facility’s design and construction. The USDA will own and operate the facility.
“This new facility highlights USDA’s commitment to taking every step possible to protect the United States from transboundary, emerging and zoonotic animal diseases,” said Jenny Moffitt, undersecretary for USDA’s Marketing and Regulatory Programs.
With more than 400 employees the USDA’s Agricultural Research Service and the Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service will share the National Bio and Agro-Defense Facility’s operational responsibilities. The Agricultural Research Service will primarily focus on research to understand high-consequence and emerging animal diseases and develop countermeasures, such as vaccines and antivirals. The Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service will focus on prevention, surveillance, diagnosis and response to the diseases, including the expertise to manage two vaccine banks and train state and federal veterinarians to recognize livestock diseases. Visit usda.gov – and search for “National Bio and Agro-Defense Facility” – for more information.