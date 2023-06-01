Related to this story

Most Popular

Gene-edited calf studied

Gene-edited calf studied

The first gene-edited calf with resistance to bovine viral diarrhea virus was the subject of a recent study by scientists at the U.S. Departme…

Robotic-milking size advances

Robotic-milking size advances

Robotic milking systems have continued to improve since the first milking robots in Wisconsin were installed in 2000 at Knigge Farms near Omro…

Manure-recycling effort increases

Manure-recycling effort increases

The California dairy industry is on a mission to develop new ways to recycle manure. In the process the industry looks to improve water qualit…

Celebrate June Dairy Month!

Celebrate June Dairy Month!

National Dairy Month started as National Milk Month in 1937 as a way to promote drinking milk. It was initially created to stabilize dairy dem…

Esophageal feeder use essential

Esophageal feeder use essential

The esophageal feeder is an essential piece of calf-raising equipment; it’s an excellent and inexpensive device to ensure adequate volumes of …