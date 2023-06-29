The Svalbard Global Seed Vault recently welcomed 40,507 new seed samples from nine gene bank depositors. Seed deposits came from Latvia, Morocco, Taiwan, the United States, the Netherlands, Israel, Poland, Zambia and Italy. With the recent deposits, the vault holds 1.25 million seed samples.
Established 15 years ago the vault was built as a secure backup facility for the world’s crop diversity. It’s located on the Norwegian island of Spitsbergen where seed is stored at 64 degrees Fahrenheit.
The vault holds more than 880,000 seed samples. The samples originate from almost every country, according to Crop Trust, which provides financial support to the world’s gene banks.
Italy’s Institute of Biosciences and BioResources deposited seeds for the first time. It’s the 99th gene bank that’s using the vault as a security deposit for seed samples. The Italian institute deposited 392 samples of two species of wheat.
“We’re happy to back up our oldest collection, dating from our first collecting missions in the 1970s, where many of these accessions have since become extinct,” said Gaetano Laghetti, a senior researcher at the Institute of Biosciences and BioResources. “Safeguarding agrobiodiversity is of fundamental importance for the future of humanity, which depends on agriculture and food. Preserving and making seeds available to scientists and breeders is an increasingly important and urgent need.”
The U.S. Department of Agriculture deposited in June 20,300 samples from 374 species and subspecies of crops. It’s been shipping seed samples since the vault’s opening.
The World Vegetable Centre deposited 8,550 samples from 178 species of vegetable, aromatic and medicinal plants.
“Seeds stored in gene banks face risks, as there are uncontrollable factors such as war, fire and mechanical failures that can lead to the loss of seeds,” said Maarten van Zonneveld, gene bank manager of the World Vegetable Centre. “Backup storage outside the country of origin can effectively mitigate these risks, making the vault key for protecting our heritage for future generations.”
Sandra Borch, minister of Agriculture and Food for Norway, said, “The preservation and use of local seeds is essential for safeguarding local food production. Each time we deposit new seeds in Svalbard, it enhances global food security for the future.”
The Svalbard Global Seed Vault is owned by Norway and is managed in partnership between the Norwegian Ministry of Agriculture and Food, the regional gene bank NordGen, and the Crop Trust. Visit regjeringen.no/en – search for “Svalbard Global Seed Vault” – for more information.