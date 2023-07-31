SPRING GREEN, Wis. – Before a farm can be considered sustainable it needs to be regenerated, says Gary Zimmer of Otter Creek Organic Farm near Spring Green. That starts with the soil.
He’s been studying and experimenting with soil-health practices since he was a college student 50 years ago. He was raised on a dairy farm in northeastern Wisconsin and became a dairy nutritionist by training, he said. His first job after college was teaching a farm-management class at Winona Technical College in Winona, Minnesota.
After teaching and working for a company that specialized in soil-health analysis in 1979 he purchased his farm near Spring Green. There he could test and learn soil-health practices, he said. He’s been doing it ever since while also founding Midwestern BioAg in the early 1980s.
Zimmer has hosted numerous field days at his farm – most recently for members of the producer-led Iowa County Uplands Watershed Group. The field day focused on his corn- and rye-rotation program in which he plants corn one year and rye the next.
He planted rye at the end of November 2022; rye is the only small-grain crop that can be planted that late in the fall after corn, he said. Using an air seeder he spreads seed at a rate of 75 pounds per acre. He later interseeded the rye with sweet clover, red clover and white clover. Sweet clover has deep tap roots, which help improve water infiltration and aeration. Red clover, the most prolific of the clovers, helps to break up heavy soil, adds a moderate amount of nitrogen and helps to suppress weeds. He uses the Freedom variety.
White clover can be frost-seeded in early spring into standing grain, according to Sustainable Agriculture Research and Education. Zimmer frost-seeds in early March in the morning when frost is still in the soil. That’s because later in the day soil can become too muddy for good seed establishment, he said.
He flail-mows his rye at the end of August. The early-planted red clover in that rye field will establish but will remain small until after grain harvest. Red clover will grow vigorously and is less susceptible to dry conditions or competition from weeds, according to the University of Wisconsin-Division of Extension.
Zimmer said he can take four cuttings of the clover that’s planted in the rye field. And he obtains nitrogen credits from the clover before planting corn.
“The clover acts as a fertilizer,” he said.
For compost he uses manure from a chicken-layer operation near Spring Green; he places it in layers with straw. He then adds elemental sulfur before spreading the compost in September at a rate of 1 ton per acre. He said he’s learned the rate can be reduced to 1,000 pounds per acre when applying to land that’s been grazed by cattle.
He’s planted cover crops and does minimal or strip tillage. With his crop-rotation program along with having green cover throughout the year, he’s been averaging 175 bushels of corn per acre and 35 to 40 bushels of rye per acre, he said.
Julie Case raises grass-fed sheep at Straight Forward Farm near Avoca, Wisconsin. She’s a member of the Iowa County Uplands Watershed Group and also recently became an outreach coordinator for the group.
“Gary really is a great resource,” she said.
Zimmer’s traveled to other countries to talk to farmers about regenerative practices and soil health, she said. But he farms in Iowa County and shares what he’s learned with the uplands group.
Moreover field days are open to the public. Everyone has the opportunity to learn something from the event.
“(They can) look at agriculture from a different lens,” she said, including composting. “We’ve had people ask us about our farm’s composted manure.”
They’re interested in doing what they can to improve their own soil health, she said. Everyone should consider participating in the field days regardless of whether their focus is row crops, animal agriculture or starting a farm. Like Gary Zimmer, they can be lifelong learners.
Visit uplandswatershedgroup.com for more information.
This is an original article written for Agri-View, a Lee Enterprises agricultural publication based in Madison, Wisconsin. Visit AgriView.com for more information.
Lynn Grooms writes about the diversity of agriculture, including the industry’s newest ideas, research and technologies as a staff reporter for Agri-View based in Wisconsin.