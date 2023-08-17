If you think the odds are long of being negatively affected by an event that happens every 11 years, just think about one that happens every 100 years or more. Those probabilities are becoming more likely, especially for farmers using global-positioning-system technology, according to researchers at Kansas State University and the University of Minnesota.
Earth may soon feel the effects of a solar maximum – a period in the sun’s 11-year solar cycle in which humans can observe the greatest number of sunspots. The sunspots are generally associated with more solar flares and an increase in geomagnetic-storm activity.
During sunspot maximums the Earth is likely to experience an increase in the Northern Lights and the Southern Lights. There also could be disruptions to radio transmissions, power grids and technologies that use global positioning.
The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Economic Research Service in February reported that about 73 percent of row-crop acreage in the United States was managed using auto-steer and guidance systems. The USDA also reported that global-positioning-system applications are used on 40 percent of all U.S. farm and ranchland acreage.
An increase in geomagnetic activity increases the chance for an ionospheric scintillation. That can prevent a global-positioning-system receiver from locking on to a signal and making it impossible to calculate a position. That could be frustrating for farmers if they’re unable to find a location during planting, spraying or harvesting, said Terry Griffin, a precision-agriculture economist at Kansas State University.
Earth also is due for what’s known as a Carrington Event, an intense geomagnetic storm thought to occur every 100 to 200 years, said Kathy Draeger, the statewide director of the Regional Sustainable Development Partnerships at the University of Minnesota-Extension.
The last Carrington Event on record happened Sept. 1-2, 1859. It created strong auroral displays – natural-light displays that shimmer in the sky. They caused sparks and even fires in multiple telegraph stations. The Carrington Event’s effect could be a lot more intense the next time.
“We’ve increased our reliance on technology for everything,” Draeger said. “We know that farmers are dependent on technology more and more. At the same time we have a growing awareness that there may be vulnerabilities to our dependence on some of that technology.”
People are also reading…
Griffin and Draeger have co-authored a report that will soon be available through the Extension Disaster and Education Network. In it they’ll discuss the potential impact of space weather on agriculture.
Griffin said, “What if the technology that we’ve grown accustomed to goes away? It’s going to be annoying, frustrating, (though) maybe not catastrophic if we have to take a day off and make up planting sometime in late May instead of mid-April.
“But there will be yield penalties for doing so. And if every farm operation … has to do that, that’s a bunch of bushels that are no longer available for marketing. There will be implications … not only for farm operations, but also for grain elevators, traders and others. It’s going to have a ripple effect on America’s agricultural industry.”
Draeger said she and Griffin are hoping to define the problem … and the potential impacts it will have.
She said she’s interested in economic impacts as well as supply chains for food and agricultural products.
“I’m interested in how we keep the system resilient as well,” she said. “What do we need to do to make sure the electrical grid is prepared to handle different levels of solar storms?”
Numerous groups already are involved with making electrical grids more-resilient in the face of solar storms, she said.
“Their efforts will go a long ways in helping farmers to keep producing their food,” she said. “I’ve brought this up in meetings with government agencies and we’re all trying to make sure that we’ve got a system that allows the food supply to continue to work as efficiently as it currently does.”
Visit usda.gov/media/radio – search for "precision ag in digital age" – to listen to Griffin speak about trends in the adoption of precision-agriculture methods and digital tools. Visit extensiondisaster.net or contact twgriffin@ksu.edu for more information.
Pat Melgares is a news and feature writer for Kansas State University-Communications and Agricultural Education.