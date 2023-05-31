The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s National Agricultural Statistics Service has reported Wisconsin soybean-planting progress on a weekly basis since 2000. We explore the Wisconsin historical soybean-planting-progress data and provide insights into trends in planting dates and their effects on yields. According to recent UW-Madison research, soybean yield is likely to increase when planted earlier in the season. This article seeks to explore whether Wisconsin soybean growers have been shifting their planting dates forward across the course of more than two decades, and how this trend might affect potential yield. We provide an analytical overview of soybean planting progress in Wisconsin, along with the possible yield effects.
Figure 1 shows weekly estimates of Wisconsin soybean-planting progress – represented by solid dots – from the service for four notable years in the past – 2004 = red, 2012 = black, 2019 = green and 2021 = blue. Planting progress was modeled by the Logistic Equation – illustrated in the figure text boxes – with Sigmoid S-shaped – curve, which illustrates planting progress across Wisconsin from the start – 0 percent – to the end – 100 percent. The sigmoid curves illustrated in Figures 1 and 2 characterize the slow initial progress of planting that gradually increases in pace until it reaches a midway point of 50 percent progress – represented by a thick black horizontal line – and then slows as it nears completion.
Using the equation we computed the Logistic Xm value for each curve, which represents the specific spring date when the planting progress reached 50 percent. The vertical lines in different colors in the figure indicate the Day of Year – bottom axis – and Month-Day – top axis. In addition we computed a Logistic k rate value for each curve, which is a numerical measure of the pace at which planting progress took place. The greater the Logistic k rate, the more rapid the ascent of the curve – e.g., 2012 curve [k = 0.20] indicating rapid planting progress, while a slower k rate generates a flatter curve – e.g., 2004 curve [k = 0.09]. The shaded area characterizes the 95 percent confidence interval – CI – for the regression planting-progress error estimation.
The four curves depicted in Figure 1 correspond to the most rapid – black line; slowest – red line; earliest – blue line; and latest – green line; soybean-planting-progress data observed during the 23-year period to date. For instance the earliest 50 percent of soybean progress was attained in 2021 – May 13 – whereas the latest 50 percent date was attained in 2019 – June 6. The 50 percent soybean progress in 2021 outpaced that of 2019 by 23 days.
Figure 2 shows all 23 years of sigmoid curves generated from the extracted soybean-weekly-planting-progress report data. The colored S-shaped curves in the figure represent different years interval – 2000-2005 = red, 2006-2016 = black, and 2017-2022 = blue. Out of the 23 soybean-progress curves, 13 had 50 percent dates falling within a nine-day interval between May 13 and May 22, while 22 had 50 percent dates falling within a 17-day interval May 13-30. Apparently during the past 23 years the 50-percent-soybean-progress date varied year by year depending on other factors, which could be mainly related to weather conditions and logistics management. But if we take a closer look at the past three years – 2020-2022 – compared to the interval 2017-2019, it seems in the past three years growers have been planting as early as manageable possible – May 22.
Figure 3 demonstrates the spring dates of 50 percent planting progress – circle dots – in relation to each year’s S-curve model generated by the logistic equation 2000-2022. The minimum, maximum and mean values for the spring 50-percent-planting-progress date are represented as black-dashed horizontal lines in the figure. During the past 23 years there has been no clear indication that Wisconsin soybean 50 percent progress has been shifting for earlier planting. Since 2000, spring dates for 50 percent soybean-planting progress have ranged from as early as May 13 in 2021 to as late as June 6 in 2019. If the late 2013 and 2019 spring dates are considered as outlier data points, the spring dates for 50 percent soybean-planting progress ranged from May 13 in 2021 to May 30 in 2004. As of the latest May 7 estimate for 2023, Wisconsin soybean-planting progress stands at 11 percent, which is 5 percent greater than at the same period in 2022.
Figure 4 represents soybean yield – vertical axis – and 50 percent spring dates – horizontal axis. It displays Day of Year at the bottom and Month-Day at the top. The solid-green line denotes the linear regression considering all data points from 2000 to 2022. The dashed-blue line displays the linear regression excluding the conjectured outlier years – 2013 and 2019. The green trend line reveals that a one-day delay in the 50 percent progress date may potentially reduce soybean yield by 0.45 bushels per acre. When the two extreme 50 percent soybean-plant date years – 2013 and 2019 – were excluded from the regression analyses – green-dashed trend line, the yield benefit reached 0.75 bushels per acre per day. Thus reaching the 50-percent-planting-progress point early in the season would enhance soybean yield.
Picking 2021 as one example, Wisconsin growers moved the 50-percent-soybean-progress date earlier by 11 days – to May 13 – in 2021 from a 23-year mean of May 24 – black vertical line. That 11-day change to earlier soybean planting in Wisconsin would have resulted in greater yield of 3.6 bushels per acre. It’s important to note that it’s not only the first soybean field that matters, but also planting the final field early for maximum yield benefit. So if conditions are favorable it’s best to start planting as early and fast as can be managed.
Overall these results are aligned with previously reports that support early planting to achieve excellent soybean yields. Early planting is crucial for better yields due to increased light interception, crop-growth rate, node number and consequent yield benefits. Planting soybean early can also be improved by planting longer-maturity soybean varieties. But some risks come with that practice. For example very early planting may be associated with increased early-season frost risk or significantly reduced crop stands. Additionally, early planting should not be considered as a silver bullet that necessarily leads to better yield. Choosing best management practices – such as optimum maturity group, row spacing, seeding rates and applying proper herbicide programs – are essential to lead to the expected better yields and profit.
Shawn Conley is an associate professor of agronomy the University of Wisconsin-College of Agricultural and Life Sciences as well as a soybean and wheat specialist in the UW-Division of Extension.
Authors are Shawn P. Conley, Tatiane, Severo Silva and Spyros Mourtzinis from the University of Wisconsin, and James Specht from the University of Nebraska.