ST. LOUIS (AP) – Mike Shane’s Illinois farm received a nice soaking May 8, shortly after he planted his corn. Since then, rain has been hard to come by. Plenty of storms have ventured close only to fizzle before making it to his 200-acre spread near Peoria, Illinois.
“It comes across the Mississippi River and then just disappears,” he said. “My corn looks absolutely terrible right now. (Without substantial rain soon) I just don’t see any hope for it.”
Heavy rain in winter eased drought in the West, but now the country’s middle is extraordinarily dry. Crops are stressed, rivers are running low, and cities and towns are awaiting a break in the weather.
Experts say the drought in the central U.S. is the worst since at least 2012. In some areas it’s drawing comparisons to the 1988 drought that devastated corn, wheat and soybean crops. Although temperatures have been generally mild through the spring and early days of summer 2023, rainfall has been sorely lacking.
About half of Kansas is in either extreme or exceptional drought condition – the highest drought designation, according to the U.S. Drought Monitor. More than a quarter of Nebraska is in extreme drought, and 13 percent is in exceptional drought. Arid conditions permeate Minnesota, Iowa, Wisconsin, Michigan, Indiana, Missouri and Kentucky.
The frequency and intensity of droughts and rainfall are increasing due to burning fossil fuels and other human activity that releases greenhouse gases, according to data from a pair of satellites used to measure changes in Earth’s water storage. The study was published in March in the journal Nature Water.
Adam Hartman, a meteorologist at the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s Climate Prediction Center, said some parts of the central U.S. have been experiencing extreme drought since the winter. In other states “flash droughts” have occurred in the past two months to three months.
“As a result you’ve seen drastic losses in topsoil and subsoil moisture,” Hartman said. “We’ve seen ground water levels start to lower as well. We’ve seen stream flows start to decline.”
The U.S. Department of Agriculture now rates only half of the U.S. corn crop as good or excellent. That’s the worst percentage since 1988. About two-thirds of the nation’s corn-growing areas are in drought.
“That gives us some indicator that we’re seeing widespread stress on those crops throughout the Corn Belt,” said Krista Swanson, an economist for the National Corn Growers Association.
If rains don’t arrive soon total yield could be reduced by about 1 billion bushels from the original projection of 16.7 billion bushels, Swanson said.
That won’t necessarily mean greater costs for consumers because much of the corn is used for feed, ethanol or is exported. The real impact is on the farmers, she said.
“Their cost-per-acre is the same regardless of what they produce,” she said. “In these years where we have lower production, on the farmer side that’s a challenge.”
Water levels are dipping in rivers. The Mississippi River – especially from southern Illinois to the south – is extremely low in many spots. It was just last fall that the river reached or neared record low-water marks in several places, only to rebound to flood levels in the spring, before the latest drought-fueled decline.
Lynn Muench, a senior vice president for the American Waterways Operators, which advocates for the tugboat, towboat and barge industry, said barge capacity is being voluntarily reduced on parts of the Mississippi River.
Losing capacity is a financial setback but operators are taking it in stride, she said.
“We’re a flexible and resilient industry so we’ll keep going,” she said.
Colin Wellenkamp, executive director of the Mississippi River Cities and Towns Initiative, said many communities are on edge. The drought in fall 2022 cost river communities billions of dollars in losses due to increased energy and water purification costs, lost tourism revenue, commodity losses and other hits.
“Now we’re right back into drought again,” Wellenkamp said. “(So far impact has been minimal but) if we don’t get relief in July, that’s all going to change.”
Corn should be standing 10 feet tall by now on Shane’s 200-acre farm. It’s barely to his waist. The leaves are yellowed and he isn’t certain the ears of corn are even developing.
“If that’s the case, it’s worthless,” he said.
But farmers aren’t losing hope. The El Nino weather pattern that has begun typically means more rain and better growing conditions in the central U.S., Swanson said.
“We could see more favorable weather over the next two months, which could have a positive impact,” she said.
But even with El Nino, Hartman said the seasonal outlook for the summer months projects below-normal rainfall.
“This drought could stick around for a little bit,” he said.
Visit nature.com– search “satellites reveal hotspots of global river change” – for more information.