Lignin is a molecular fiber that allows plants to grow tall and transport water. Researchers have unexpectedly discovered its synthesis has more far-reaching effects on plant development than previously suspected.
“My lab has had a long interest in studying the extent to which we can modify plants, specifically the lignin-biosynthetic pathway,” said Clint Chapple, a biochemistry professor at Purdue University. “Of all the components that make up the plant body, lignin is the one that’s easiest to manipulate. And it has an impact. The pulp and paper process is really about removing lignin.”
Lignin affects the quality of animal feedstocks, and of plant biomass to produce biofuels.
“We’ve had some significant success with it over the years,” he said. “But we ran into a set of observations that we couldn’t explain.”
Chapple’s team genetically engineered the flow of chemical precursors that feed the pathway leading to lignin biosynthesis in Arabidopsis thaliana, a plant frequently used in plant research.
“When we took two strategies that worked quite well on their own and combined them, instead of getting a synergistic effect, we got plants that were only a few inches tall,” Chapple said. “And we were really puzzled by that.”
Researchers proposed four main ideas to explain this phenomenon.
“There was a lot of uncertainty over which one, or ones, were correct,” said Fabiola Muro-Villanueva, who earned her doctorate in biochemistry in 2020 at Purdue University.
She spent several years conducting experiments to test the effect of various plant-derived chemicals on thousands of plants. She found a way to restore growth to plants by providing a compound called pinoresinol. She, Chapple and nine other co-authors recently published their findings.
“It seems to be a hormone-like growth compound,” said Muro-Villanueva, now a postdoctoral fellow in molecular and cellular biology at Harvard University.
In the work’s early stages she observed changes in plant production of lateral roots, the branches that comprise the root system. And they had changes in the production of root hairs, which are important for water absorption.
People are also reading…
“Those are aspects of plant development that don’t really have very much to do with lignin,” Chapple said.
The researchers added back to the plants a compound called coniferyl alcohol, a precursor compound to lignin formation. That resulted in root hairs that grew big and normal instead of short and deformed-looking.
“That was really very unexpected,” Chapple said. “It seems that there’s some function for these compounds in plants that we hadn’t appreciated before.”
Until recently plant scientists had widely assumed that pinoresinol serves only as a lignin “building block.”
“Our evidence shows that it’s more than just replacing a building block in lignin,” Muro-Villanueva said. “We don’t know the mechanism, but we think there’s a much bigger story here.”
The findings add new insights to the long list of plant capabilities.
“Plants are excellent chemists,” Chapple said. “They make a wide variety of compounds that are intrinsically interesting.”
Collectively they make hundreds of thousands of compounds, although individually they often specialize in specific compounds associated with particular plants.
“They perform many functions,” he said. “They allow the plant to resist ultraviolet light. So basically plants make their own sunscreen. They also deter insect and bacterial attack. And from a human perspective some of these compounds give our food flavor or aroma while others provide medicinal properties.
“This is basic research. But if we’re to move biofuels forward with manipulation of plants to optimize those processes, it’s important that we have a thorough understanding of the roles these pathways and chemicals have in plant development.”
Otherwise researchers could put a newly developed variety into the field only to see it fail to perform as expected – because they lack a critical understanding of what they can and can’t do with critical biosynthesis pathways, he said.
“We need to have a better understanding of how plants perceive and respond to these compounds,” Chapple said. “And how does their absence lead to these dwarfing effects and alterations in root development?”
Visit Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences. Visit pnas.org – search for “Chapple and Muro-Villanueva" – for more information.
Steve Koppes is an independent science writer working with Purdue University.