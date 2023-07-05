Fervent prayers of some were answered with precipitation in far northern Wisconsin the last week of June. Some reported as many as four inches of thirst-quenching rain. But for others the precipitation was in a solid form – hail. But as one producer with hail damage said, “We have to take the good with the bad.” Luckily the hail wasn’t as widespread as the rain.
Crops were looking better as the full moon approached just before Independence Day. Corn and soybeans that had had spotty germination in dry fields were responding well to warmth and water. Corn was heading for the benchmark of “knee-high by the 4th of July.” Pastures were green and growing again. Between rainy days haying was progressing and a lot of first crop had already been stored before the rain came.
Smoke from hundreds of wildfires in Canada’s boreal forests continued to foul the air for many days. Smoke combined with ozone from auto and industrial exhaust led to warnings against outdoor activities, especially for folks with respiratory problems.
Rain eased stress on some forests in the north, but some hardwood forests on Bayfield County’s peninsula that juts into Lake Superior were feeling stress from a different source. Millions of Lymantria dispar caterpillars were eating leaves from deciduous trees. It was possible to stand in soon-to-be-denuded forests and hear a rain-like sound made by the crunching of caterpillar mandibles on leaves and the dropping of caterpillar excrement onto the duff and undergrowth of the forest floor. Due to their number on roads, the caterpillars threatened to become a slipping hazard for vehicles in some areas.
Farmer markets, farm stores, farm stands and community-supported agriculture businesses were all buzzing with activity as summer began. Salad greens, green onions, peas and the last of the garden plants and rhubarb were selling well. A wide variety of preserves, canned fruit and vegetables were available. Local honey, syrup and baked confections tempted customers.
Lamb, chicken, pork and beef from pastures as well as milk, ice cream and sheep cheese – all produced locally – were selling well. Local beer, mead, wine and spirits filled bottles, cans, growlers and glasses. Organic and locally grown cannabidiol products were available. And farms in the Bayfield Fruit Loop and around Chequamegon Bay were selling strawberries with the promise of other berries and cherries to come soon.
Foragers were delighted with the rain and humidity. Some were finding mushrooms, especially wild oysters on dead aspen. Some oysters were sautéed in butter and quickly gobbled while others were dried, frozen or canned. Chicken of the Woods also was found and gobbled.
A wide variety of wild greens, tubers and wild potherbs were being harvested. Folks were eyeing June berries as they turned color and one claimed to find a ripe wild blueberry. Thimbleberry plants were blooming on uneven forest land near Lake Superior and the season looked promising. Wild blackberry and high bush cranberry were in bloom. And while many folks were picking strawberries on farms, foragers were collecting tasty wild strawberries on grassland and rural roadsides. Many foragers will be collecting a supply of wild berries for the winter to come as the summer progresses.
Residents of the northern forests – those who stay year round and migrants too – were busy rearing young and giving lessons on life and how to live it. American kestrels and green herons were fledging. Bald eagles were venturing further from nests in nesting trees, but had yet to fly. Bear cubs, fawns and young mammals of all kinds were being spotted by the lucky and the patient.
Once summer is here precious warm moments can slip through our fingertips. It’s no wonder that many rise early and stay awake late to soak in each second of summer sun while we go about our merry work. That merry work and the memories of it sustain us through the trials of winter. What’s the meaning of life? Where do we find the keys to the elusive knowledge we seek? We are given the answer in the seasons and the patterns of nature in forests and fields that surround us.
Jason Maloney from Washburn in northern Wisconsin lives between Lake Superior and the orchards and farms of Bayfield County. The retired soldier and educator grew up on a family farm in Marinette County.