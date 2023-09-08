An international team of researchers recently sequenced the complete genome of Einkorn wheat – considered to be the world’s first domesticated crop. The team traced its evolutionary history, which is expected to help researchers identify genetic traits such as tolerance to diseases, drought and heat.
“The most exciting thing about having this genome sequenced is that Einkorn is truly a model species that we can use for research not only as a reference for bread wheat, but for other small grains such as rye, barley and oats,” said Adam Schoen, the study’s co-first author and a doctoral student working with Vijay Tiwari, an assistant professor in the University of Maryland-Department of Plant Science and Landscape Architecture.
Einkorn was farmed as early as 12,000 years ago but as agriculture expanded around the world, people replaced it with bread wheat. Bread wheat was selectively cultivated for traits such as large grain size and easy threshing, according to the researchers.
Through centuries of intensive cultivation and selection bread wheat lost its natural resistance to drought, heat and pests. But Einkorn, which is still grown in a variety of environments and used in certain rustic breads, hasn’t undergone such intense selective breeding. That means it maintains many of its resilient properties. Both wild and domesticated varieties of Einkorn exist, according to the researchers.
Determining which of the hundreds of thousands of genes in bread wheat is responsible for resilient properties is daunting. That’s where Einkorn enters. Tiwari leads a large-scale breeding program that aims to reintroduce resilience genes into bread wheat and is using Einkorn to help.
By comparing the Einkorn genome with the bread wheat genome, which was sequenced in 2018, researchers can now look for mismatches. That narrows potential targets for genetic traits that differ between ancient and modern grains.
The researchers sequenced both the domestic and wild variety of Einkorn. They identified about 5 billion base pairs that combine to comprise individual genes and placed them in order.
Einkorn can be used to map traits in bread wheat. The researchers showed that both grains share the same gene for influencing the number of shoots a plant produces. They’ve begun identifying economically important genes and are selectively breeding them into bread wheat.
The reference genome enables scientists to trace the evolutionary history of Einkorn wheat, which provides insight into human history. The researchers found Einkorn has been hybridized many times since its initial domestication and dispersal throughout Europe and Central Asia. An analysis of the genome could inform anthropological studies of human migration and settlement.
Another advance from the study was the speed with which researchers sequenced the Einkorn reference genome. Although it took more than a decade for researchers to sequence the bread wheat genome, the current study was completed in little more than a year. The researchers credit the collaboration of international experts in the wheat breeding consortium that Tiwary leads. With experts in six countries on four continents, the team has applied advanced methods and technologies from various specialty areas to the task.
Tiwari said, “We’re not only breeding einkorn genes into bread wheat, we now have a chance to improve Einkorn to make it easier to grow and harvest.”
The study recently was published in Nature. Visit nature.com – search for “Einkorn” – for more information.
Kimbra Cutlip is the assistant director of communications at the University of Maryland-College of Agriculture and Natural Resources.