Biomass’ carbon effect studied

Quantifying how biomass from cover crops affects long-term soil carbon levels is the goal of a new study at Iowa State University. Researchers…

From the Fields: LeeAnne Bulman

I saw the first corn tassel on my farm July 16 and as I write this most of it is in bloom. We have had wind and rain to help with the pollinat…

Ag complexities lead to mergers

MADISON, Wis. – It’s official. The University of Wisconsin-Department of Plant and Agroecosystem Sciences was born July 1, the result of a mer…

From the Fields: Ellie Kluetzman

There are several issues currently taking up most of my brain waves as I consider all the options and compromises we need to decide on in the …