The Wisconsin Beef Council in partnership with the U.S. Meat Export Federation – a contractor to the Beef Checkoff – recently hosted a trade team of Japanese food-service representatives to showcase the diversity and quality of beef raised and processed in Wisconsin. The tour was funded through an Ag Export Initiative grant from the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection. It also had support through the Wisconsin Corn Promotion Board.
On-farm visits helped the Japanese visitors understand the dedication to animal care, sustainability, production practices and genetics used by Wisconsin farmers. Tour hosts included Huth Polled Herefords and S&H Livestock Enterprises of Oakfield, Wisconsin. There guests experienced a cow-calf operation that produces top-notch registered-Hereford genetics. The operation focuses on crossbreeding Angus and Hereford cattle to produce high-marbling livestock for commercial use.
Ebert Enterprises near Algoma, Wisconsin, was the second farm visited. The team at Ebert’s includes family members Randy and Renee Ebert along with their children, Jordan and Whitney. They milk 4,200 cows in a rotary parlor. They are also crossbreeding the bottom half of the dairy herd to Angus and feeding those cattle out to enter the beef supply.
Visitors also toured several other locations.
• Wisconsin packers helped to increase visitor understanding of the type of cattle harvested and processed in the state, along with the range of products and beef quality grades available for export.
• Haen Meats is a full-service meat market that does custom slaughtering. It has a modern retail case featuring fresh, cured, and smoked meats and sausage products. Phil Schmidt, the owner, provided a tour of the harvest floor and cooler. He along with his staff broke down a half-carcass. Guests were interested in learning more about how to maximize underutilized cuts to reduce the amount of beef going into trim.
• American Foods Group’s plant in Green Bay showed harvest to fabrication of beef cuts. The visitors expressed great interest in variety meats – including tripe, tongue and liver. There was extensive focus on beef safety and inspection. Guests enjoyed meals at two area Green Bay restaurants that serve beef sourced from American Foods Group – Hagemeister Park and Chefusion.
• The JBS plant in Green Bay showcased its beef programs. Visitors were able to see carcasses in a cooler representing those programs and viewed specific cuts of interest. Following the plant visit, JBS provided samples of strip loins from various quality grades, hanging tenders, chuck roll, outside skirt and top blade filet – along with lunch featuring a choice strip steak. The samples and lunch were served by the team at Hotel Northland.
• The meat department was toured at the Hy-Vee store in Ashwaubenon, Wisconsin.
• Visitors enjoyed a short-rib dinner at Lodge Kohler’s Taverne in the Sky.
• The tour included a stop at a local Culver’s restaurant.
Tatsuru Kasatani with the Tokyo office of the U.S. Meat Export Federation said Japan in 2019 reopened to imports of U.S. beef from cattle older than 30 months of age. But prospective buyers have had limited opportunities until now to visit the United States due to the COVID pandemic.
“We enjoyed visiting the Wisconsin beef-packing plants and cattle operations to see how product is made,” he said. “We wanted to see the high quality of the cow products by viewing the carcass, along with cuts like tongue, short plates, chuck rolls and clods as we have some eating cultures to utilize that.
“One main thing we like to know and learn is about the dairy industry, which is very popular in the Wisconsin state. It was a very good occasion to see both the beef and dairy industry, and see the diversity of the product – including the cow product which the Japanese can start to import again.”
Tammy Vaassen, executive director of the Wisconsin Beef Council, said, “The Wisconsin Beef Council has focused on marketing our high-quality beef in overseas markets for a number of years, as we recognize that 96 percent of the population of the world resides outside of our U.S. borders. By bringing groups like this to Wisconsin, it helps them understand the dedication to animal care, the environment, food safety and the quality product that we’re raising domestically. Partnering with (the U.S. Meat Export Federation) we can help educate foreign customers and help grow markets by developing relationships, understanding the needs and helping to connect the buyers to the sellers who can provide the desired products. These efforts can add value to the beef carcass and create new markets for products produced, but not necessarily in demand, here in the United States.
“We are grateful for the Wisconsin Ag Export Initiative grant that we received, as it allows us to extend efforts beyond our Beef Checkoff investments to reach additional markets and buyers.”
The Wisconsin Beef Council is a producer-led organization funded by the $1-per-head Beef Checkoff. Half the dollar remains in Wisconsin for local beef promotion, while the other half is used by the Cattlemen’s Beef Board to fund national projects. The purpose of the council is to fund beef promotion, research and consumer-education activities to grow beef demand. The board is comprised of representatives from cattle-related organizations across the state of Wisconsin. Visit beeftips.com for more information.
The U.S. Meat Export Federation is the trade association responsible for developing international markets for the U.S. red-meat industry. It’s funded by the U.S. Department of Agriculture as well as the beef, pork, lamb, corn and soybean checkoff programs. Its members represent nine industry sectors – beef and veal producing and feeding, pork producing and feeding, lamb producing and feeding, packing and processing, purveying and trading, oilseeds producing, feed-grains producing, farm organizations, and supply and service organizations. Visit www.USMEF.org for more information.