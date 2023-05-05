University of Wisconsin-System chancellors are being told to audit the viability of their branch campuses as headcounts at most of the system’s two-year schools continue to rapidly decline.
Everything is on the table, from adding bachelor’s degrees or continuing-education programs to consolidating campuses, said Jay Rothman, president of the UW-System.
The directive comes as UW-Platteville at Richland in Richland Center, Wisconsin, is about to end its degree-fulfilling classes. It has had the steepest enrollment declines of all branch campuses. And Washington County, Wisconsin, is considering a community-college pilot program with the Wisconsin Technical College System.
Branch-campus audits are part of a wider strategic plan Rothman initiated shortly after he joined the system in June. He said recently he had asked the seven system chancellors with branch campuses to determine what the financial and operating challenges are at each campus, and what can be done to stabilize them.
There isn't a one-size-fits-all solution that applies to each branch, he said. UW-Green Bay, for example, is exploring a “one university, four campuses” model in which each of the branch sites is considered equivalent to the main campus.
After discussing with chancellors what has and hasn’t been working, audits were the next logical step, he said.
“That’s my 'ask' to them – to see what we can do to ensure the long-term viability of those institutions,” he said. “Certainly enrollment has declined, and we just have to be responsible stewards of taxpayers’ money as we look at that.”
Chancellors will be asked to establish goals, an action outline, expected results and a timeline to attain them.
All branch campuses have experienced steep declines from their peak enrollments, although some are experiencing a rebound. Decline in enrollment at the system’s two-year campuses prompted the UW-Board of Regents to merge all its two-year campuses with the system’s four-year universities at the start of the 2018 school year.
A previous action in 2015 consolidated the branch campuses, then called UW-Colleges, into regional groups that shared administrative, marketing and recruiting staff. That consolidation eliminated 83 administrative jobs within the 13 two-year colleges. It was prompted by a $250 million cut to the system’s budget in 2015.
Some branch campuses seem to be bucking the declining-enrollment trends. Enrollment increased at the Manitowoc, Wisconsin, campus in 2020 after a decade of declines. Enrollment at campuses in Sheboygan and Marinette, Wisconsin, increased slightly in recent years after experiencing similar declines.
UW-Green Bay, which oversees those three branches, credits adding localized bachelor’s-degree programs for each county as well as dual-enrollment programs that allow high school students to earn associate degrees.
Others have similar plans, with UW-Platteville adding hospitality and business-management degrees at its Baraboo-Sauk County branch campus in Baraboo, Wisconsin. UW-Stevens Point is offering a master’s in business administration at its branch in Wausau, Wisconsin.
Rothman said he wants to see a holistic approach in the audits, with a focus on improving the educational experience while using scarce resources effectively and meeting community needs.
“Our goal is to find a path forward to viability,” he said. “As patterns change we want our branch campuses and our universities to continue to evolve ... (Let’s) put all of the options on the table and let’s figure out the best pathway forward.”