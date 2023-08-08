COLUMBUS, Wis. – Life has been “churning” for sisters Jen and Julie Orchard, who began selling their Royal Guernsey Creamery butter in January. Before that first sale they mixed farm work, butter-making skills and good old-fashioned homework – until it turned into a business, just like mixing cream until it turns into butter.
Each sister brings skills to the table. Julie Orchard brings her farming and marketing skills. Jen Orchard brings her manufacturing, logistics and butter-making experience.
Julie Orchard and her husband, Ed Bacon, own Gurn-Z Meadow Farm near Columbus. When they married in 2012 she combined her Guernsey herd with his Holstein herd. They currently milk 150 Guernsey and Holstein cows.
Some Holstein milk is currently used for Royal Guernsey Creamery butter. But the Orchard sisters plan to eventually segregate the milk between the breeds to focus totally on the golden-colored milk produced by the Guernseys. Because Guernsey cattle can’t digest beta-carotene, it clings to the fat in their milk, making it golden in hue. The human body converts beta-carotene into vitamin A, according to the Mayo Clinic, which contributes to eye and skin health.
In addition to dairy production, Julie Orchard lends to the butter business her marketing-communications skills. She’s a counselor for MorganMyers, a marketing and public-relations agency serving the food and agriculture industry that’s based in Waukesha, Wisconsin.
Jen Orchard previously worked for ReproQuest, a veterinary-biotechnology company that produced and sold artificial-insemination products for swine. It was sold in 2015 to Gènes Diffusion.
“My job primarily focused on manufacturing and logistics,” she said. “That prepared me for starting Royal Guernsey.”
Prior to forming the company the sisters were involved in a milk-quality project for the American Guernsey Association. Research there has determined that Guernsey cows produce excellent-butterfat, excellent-protein milk, according to the organization. They consume 20 percent to 30 percent less feed than larger dairy breeds, per pound of milk produced. Other research shows that Guernsey milk provides 73 percent more beta-carotene than regular milk. Beta-carotene is a type of antioxidant; it’s being studied for cancer prevention, according to the National Cancer Institute.
The Guernsey breed represents a small percentage of the U.S. cattle population so the American Guernsey Association has been studying ways to expand the breed.
“If people are looking for value added, the Guernsey breed has something to offer,” she said.
The sisters did their homework. They interviewed other farmers who were processing Guernsey milk and decided they’d try it as well. So Jen Orchard set about learning how to make butter. She received technical assistance from the University of Wisconsin-Center for Dairy Research in Madison, Wisconsin. She also received training at the UW-Food Science Department and visited various creameries. It all helped as she worked to earn her cheesemaker and buttermaker licenses, she said.
The sisters said Norm Monsen was helpful; he’s the value-added-dairy specialist at the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection. He steered them toward producing butter.
“There’s been a renaissance in buttermaking in the past five years,” he said. “Butter can be made with amazing flavors and we have a variety of butter artisans – all the way from small to large plants that didn’t even dream about it 10 to 20 years ago. And Jen and Julie are a great story. They knew milk from Guernseys would be different and exceptional.
“They’ve taken all the right steps. They’ve talked to the right people, which has positioned them to do well. They’ve had advice from people who already make butter. That reflects well on our dairy community; they want people to succeed.”
Per capita consumption of and interest in butter has increased. And that has provided a tailwind for interest in artisan butter, said Chris Galen, executive director of the American Butter Institute.
The Orchards decided to test their butter quality by entering the 2023 Wisconsin State Fair Dairy Products competition. In June they learned that their butter earned first place in the salted butter category, with a score of 99.750. The state-fair contest featured more than 50 classes for cheese, sour cream, butter, yogurt, milk and custard. More than 400 entries were submitted for the 2023 contest.
Butter entries are judged based on defects by deducting points from a 100-point scale. Judges look for defects in the areas of flavor, body – such as the butter’s firmness and texture – package, appearance, color and salt, said Randy Swensen, chief judge of the 2023 contest. He has served as a judge for the contest for the past 10 years.
Royal Guernsey Creamery’s butter and other winning dairy products will be sold at the Wisconsin State Fair Dairy Products Auction, which will begin at 4 p.m. Aug. 10 in Saz’s Hospitality Village at the Wisconsin State Fair Park, 640 S. 84th St., West Allis, Wisconsin. The money raised at the auction supports student scholarships and the Wisconsin State Fair Dairy Promotion Board’s efforts at the Wisconsin State Fair.
“The contest is a good way to support the dairy industry as well as see how you stack up with the competition in Wisconsin,” Swensen said. “Having a winning product at the fair helps with sales.”
Royal Guernsey Creamery butter can be purchased online. Visit royalguernseycreamery.com for more information.
