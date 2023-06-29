Twelve students recently received meat-cutting and butchery certificates from the Mid-State Technical College. The Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection provided funding for the training program through the Meat Talent Development Grant program.
The certificate program was launched in November 2022 and consists of nine credits to be completed in six months. The training program is led by Adam Schlafke, an instructor at Mid-State and a Master Meat Crafter.
There are limited spots available to join the next Meat Cutting and Butchery cohort, which will begin July 24 at Pittsville High School. Visit mstc.edu – search for “meat cutting” – for more information.