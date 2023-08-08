CUBA CITY, Wis. – Cori Atten says she was thinking “Mind Over Matter” as her reserve-champion ram lamb sold for $5,805 at the recent Lafayette County Fair livestock auction. She had set her mind to donating the bulk of the sale to Mind Over Matter, an organization that supports brain-cancer research. It was established by Mike and Linda Givens, who co-founded the 501(c)3 MG Charities; he died of brain cancer in 2015.
“I’m making a donation of $4,000 toward the Mind Over Matter campaign in honor of my dad and his journey of fighting brain cancer,” said Atten, 18, from the Cuba City area.
Her dad, Chris Atten, was diagnosed in September 2022 with an aggressive form of brain cancer. He had been feeling weak and dizzy so he went to Southwest Health, a hospital in nearby Platteville, Wisconsin, he said. Magnetic-resonance imaging revealed he had a mass in his brain. He was then admitted into SSM Health St. Mary’s Hospital in Madison, Wisconsin.
“Within 48 hours I learned I had a malignant baseball-sized tumor,” he said.
Since then he has undergone radiation and several rounds of chemotherapy. He’s been able to return to work on a part-time basis as an agent-broker at Atten Babler Risk Management, which provides consulting services in agricultural, energy and specialty commodities. He also has felt well enough to do some chores on the cattle and crop farm he owns with his wife, Becky Atten, he said. Family friends helped harvest the Atten crop in 2022 and returned again to help with 2023 planting.
Brain cancer also has impacted Olivia Dietzel, Cori Atten’s running coach. When she’s not coaching distance runners for the Cuba City High School track team and a high school triathlon club called the Tri-State Terrapins, Dietzel’s an engine-design and cooling engineer at John Deere Dubuque Works. Her dad, Dennis Dietzel, passed away from glioblastoma in May 2020.
“Olivia can understand what (my kids) are going through and be a listener and friend as well as a coach,” Chris Atten said.
Dietzel in 2019 started a fundraiser for Mind Over Matter to honor her dad. She and other participants raised $40,000. Funds raised from triathlons in which she participates are donated directly to brain-cancer research at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics.
Dietzel credits the hospital for helping her dad live six years longer than expected. He was only expected to live about a year after his initial diagnosis in 2014, she said. He underwent a second major brain surgery in 2018. He was then well enough to participate with his daughter in the 2019 Wisconsin Triterium Triathlon.
“We completed a relay triathlon together and placed third,” she said. “God blessed us with amazing doctors.”
In a recent race Cori Atten had “Mind Over Matter” painted on her leg. She said her dad is doing well and beating the odds.
“I’ve learned that prayer is the strongest form of medicine,” she said.
Visit grazinbeef.com and bit.ly/mindmatterrun and mgcharities.org for more information.
This is an original article written for Agri-View, a Lee Enterprises agricultural publication based in Madison, Wisconsin. Visit AgriView.com for more information.
Lynn Grooms writes about the diversity of agriculture, including the industry’s newest ideas, research and technologies as a staff reporter for Agri-View based in Wisconsin.