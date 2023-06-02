AUSTIN, Minn. – Future generations are the best reason to take care of our soils, says Tom Finnegan of Austin. Finnegan and his family farm 500 acres of corn, beans, small grains and cover crops plus have 80 Angus cow-calf pairs. To achieve his soil-health goals, he became interested in cover crops about 30 years ago when he was looking for a way to provide clean dry spots for calving.
It’s a point of pride for him that with the use of conservation methods and after four years of cover crops, he no longer does any deep tillage, he said. He has been able to avoid tiling and no longer sees ponding in his fields. He’s also been able to avoid fungicides and insecticides.
And his beef quality continues to improve, resulting in more customers.
“We’re learning; we’re getting better,” he said.
The farm he lives on was rented to other farmers for the first 10 years.
“What I learned is that I don’t like a lot of anhydrous ammonia,” he said. “What I learned is that I don’t like a lot of deep fall tillage. I wanted to extend my grazing season and reduce my cow costs.”
His renters didn’t like Finnegan’s ideas so he bought equipment and started planting his own crops. He was the first in his family to be a row-crop farmer.
“Ever since then it’s been exciting,” he said.
He’s become a big adopter of everything he’s learning. He encourages farmers to go all in, saying if one is going to change, to just do it.
Since he started grazing his cows he’s had less manure hauling and healthier calves, and has reduced vaccinations.
“I didn’t just want to be a corn and bean guy,” he said. “I wanted to grow the cattle operation and make the cattle healthier.”
The cows now spread their manure, walking at least a half-mile per day because Finnegan said exercise is good for them.
“God didn’t make synthetic fertilizer; he made cattle and poop,” he said.
Cows drop their calves in mid-March on a 4- to 5-acre field that he changes every year. First-calf heifers are kept near the building site for closer watching, he said. He finishes his feeders with corn and has a 5:1 conversion finish. Steers are harvested at 13.5 to 14 months, with a medium frame he finds is good for direct sales.
“It’s amazing how ground responds when there’s been cattle on it,” he said.
His example is his oats crop, which he said gives him a three-way pay. He harvests and sells the grain and straw, leaving him a place for summer manure hauling. He follows that with a big heavy cocktail of cover crops he uses for pasture – saving $1.25 per head per day in feed costs. The cover goes back into the ground with the manure, biology and fungi. Since he’s learned to grow oats, his yields have increased from 30 to 110 bushels per acre. With cheaper inputs than corn, his return on expenses surpassed that of $6.50 corn.
Not everything works out that well. Finnegan grew some sorghum along the road. He said everyone thought something was wrong with his corn. When he planted clovers with sorghum, the clover didn’t have enough light. His neighbor cut it for his dairy, but the beef cows ate around the stalks. He thinks he should have harvested at a lesser lignin value when it was 4 feet tall, was more tender and had more nutrients. That would have opened the canopy and allowed the clover to grow.
“(But) the biggest mistake you are going to make is doing nothing,” he said.
Finnegan still uses tillage where the cattle rip up fields, but much less than previously. He still uses some chemicals, he said, but at a smaller rate than conventional. He’s a huge advocate of no-till and strip tillage.
He thinks farming is a full-circle balance. It’s important to him to remember that he strives to grow healthy food. Using cover crops and conservation methods, he has seen his yields increase and his expenses decrease. Pollinators are moving into his fields; there is less ponding of water and less wind erosion.
When making decisions he asks himself what he can do to make things better.
“Our biggest problem is our own brain sometimes,” he said.
Finnegan spoke at a Land Stewardship Project workshop at Bellechester, Minnesota. Visit landstewardshipproject.org for more information.
This is an original article written for Agri-View, a Lee Enterprises agricultural publication based in Madison, Wisconsin. Visit AgriView.com for more information.
LeeAnne Bulman writes about agriculture from her farm overlooking the beautiful Danuser Valley on Wisconsin’s west coast. Email genwim2@gmail.com to reach her.