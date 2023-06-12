PULASKI, Wis. – It’s cool to see what modern breeding can do, says Laurie Winkelman about the dairy herd at Synergy Family Dairy. In the past eight years she’s seen how Jay and Heather Jauquet, owners of the Pulaski-area dairy farm, have steadily improved their Holstein genetics and profitability.
A dairy nutritionist for Vita Plus, Winkelman frequently visits the Jauquets to consult with them regarding balanced diets and overall cow comfort.
“Their attention to detail is second to none,” she said. “That has contributed to exceptional production performance.”
With 650 Registered Holstein milking cows, Synergy Dairy has a rolling herd average of 32,500 pounds. The herd produces an average of 4.2 percent fat and 3.2 percent protein with a somatic-cell count of 80,000, Jay Jauquet said. His goal is to develop cows that average 8 combined pounds of fat and protein per day.
“I watch for good udder composition, feet and leg conformation, and high-component-percentage milk,” he said.
He evaluates a bull’s daughter-pregnancy rates for cows that breed back easily and with a somatic-cell score to produce good-quality milk.
Jauquet earned a degree in dairy science from the University of Wisconsin-Madison. He then worked 18 years as a bull buyer for a genetics supplier.
“I traveled the world working with the best genetics,” he said.
The experience enabled him to study a number of breeding programs and facilities before he and his wife, Heather Jauquet, established Synergy Dairy in 2004. As herd manager at Synergy Dairy, she said she shares her husband’s goal of increasing milk fat and protein levels. She has long had an interest in genetics; she earned a degree in microbiology at UW-Madison at a time when a great deal of genetics research was focused on bacteria.
After graduation she worked seven years for American Breeders Service – ABS – in the genetics-mating department and the teat-dip-product line. That added to her knowledge of milk quality, she said, which she brought to Synergy Dairy.
The couple purchased an existing dairy farm in partnership with her parents – Gary and Linda Olson; it had a double-8 parallel parlor and freestall barn. The Olson herd plus a few Holsteins that the Jauquets owned formed the basis of the herd.
Within a few years a cow family – or genetic line – came to the forefront, Jay Jauquet said. He began genomic testing as well as using embryo transfer and in vitro-fertilization technologies.
“We had confidence in genetic testing,” he said. “It’s a great tool in our program of developing elite genetics.”
The Jauquets began selling embryos and bulls to other herds and genetic companies.
“It helped add another income stream to the farm,” he said.
During the past several years Synergy Dairy’s embryos have been shipped to buyers in the United States as well as Japan, France, Italy, Argentina, Germany and China. Animals for breeding have been sent to buyers in the United States, Canada, Mexico and Pakistan.
Heather Jauquet said, “We’re using genetics as a tool to produce a herd that’s more efficient. It also helps us use resources more judiciously and reduce our carbon footprint.”
Dr. Eric Swenson, veterinarian, is the owner of Valley Veterinary Clinic in Seymour, Wisconsin. He’s worked with the Jauquets as their herd veterinarian since 2005.
“What stands out to me is their desire for their breeding and genetic choices to produce very functional cows,” he said. “The genetic value of their cows shows up in how they milk, how they look and how long they stay in the herd.”
Jay Jauquet said he continues to be excited about Holstein genetics. An increasing amount of data on Holstein genetics is available and it’s not just focused on phenotypic traits. It’s also related to factors such as cow health and efficiency.
“The Holstein breed is so large you can create the kind of cows you want,” he said.
That offers opportunities to develop genetics that are in demand in global markets, he said. Chinese buyers, for example, have been focused on milk volume as well as fat and protein content. Italian buyers are more focused on longevity.
“We’ve also seen increasing interest for polled cows in the European market so we have some polled genetics in-herd,” he said.
Managing elite genetics requires close attention to details.
“We’ve created a culture of ‘cow people,’” Heather Jauquet said of the farm’s team of employees and consultants. “We put the cows first in the decision-making process and provide the maximum amount of cow comfort.”
That comfort includes tunnel ventilation and sand bedding to enhance cow comfort.
Jay Jauquet said, “We’re also focused on planting, harvesting, purchasing, storing and delivering the highest quality of feed we can to the cows. We consider calves and heifers as an investment in the future of the herd and not as an expense. We’re investing in their genetics and management to maximize their potential.”
Swenson said, “Dairies benefit when they focus on cow comfort, individual animal care and improving herd genetics. Synergy does an excellent job of maintaining that focus on every stage of their animals’ lives. It takes a lot of time, labor and cost to try to maximize calf health and growth. But dairies that put forth that level of care are rewarded with excellent calves, heifers and milking cows.
“I think it’s a very different thing to also have a profitable enterprise where you’re marketing some of your genetics. The same animal care is required. But thoughtful and strategic business planning is needed specifically for the genetic enterprise. It also requires significant ongoing investment. I give a lot of credit to dairies like Synergy that can accomplish that successfully.”
Synergy Dairy will be open to the public at the Shawano County Brunch on the Farm, which will be held from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. June 25 at W2285 County Road S, Pulaski.
“We believe in inviting the community to see what a modern dairy farm looks like,” Heather Jauquet said. “The average consumer is now four generations removed from the farm. Most consumers don’t have a direct link to a farm so it’s important for us to provide the opportunity. It’s really important to share how we farm.”
A guided wagon tour will show how the farm team manages animals, feedstuffs, manure and more.
“We hope visitors will have an enjoyable day, can trust in the food we’re producing and see that we’re producing food as environmentally friendly as we can,” she said.
Visit facebook.com – search for "Synergy Family Dairy" – for more information.
