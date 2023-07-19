RICHLAND CENTER, Wis. – Austin Clary says he’s lucky. Without a family member who owned farmland and was willing to sell it, he probably wouldn’t be doing something he loves. That’s raising a family, a herd of beef cattle and a few pigs on a farm called Clary Cattle.
He learned as a youth how to manage animals – helping his grandfather, Ron Clary, and uncle and aunt, Travis and Stephanie Clary, milk cows. In high school he showed beef cattle and pigs as a member of the Ithaca FFA in Wisconsin. After high school he attended the University of Wisconsin-Farm and Industry Short Course, graduating with a focus on meat-animal science.
He knew then he wanted to purchase his grandmother’s farm near Richland Center to begin raising cattle, he said.
“One of the things I like most about farming is seeing calves be born and grow to finish,” he said.
With a beginning-farmers loan from the U.S. Department of Agriculture, he and his wife, Emma Clary, in 2016 bought 40 acres of land from his grandmother Barb Clary. They also applied for and received a USDA microloan to purchase their first group of cows.
“It’s pretty straightforward to apply for loans, but there’s a lot of paperwork,” Austin Clary said. “But (the USDA) also has low interest rates.”
Cheryl Johnson helped the Clarys with the loan applications; she’s a farm-loan officer at the USDA’s Farm Service Agency office in Viroqua, Wisconsin.
“Beginning farmers tend to start with a microloan,” she said. “The microloans are for $50,000 or less.”
Beginning farmers frequently use a microloan to purchase livestock or a tractor, for example. If the farmer shows three years of steady production and financial management, he or she would then be eligible to apply for a direct farm-ownership loan, Johnson said.
“We have a new application that has decreased the amount of paperwork for new applicants in order to simplify the process,” she said.
The Farm Service Agency takes into account the farmer’s ability to make payments in a timely manner as well as her or his managerial abilities, Johnson said. But the agency doesn’t rely solely on those factors. Loan officers also take into account factors such as whether the person is in a managerial position, has had some agricultural education, or has been involved in FFA or 4-H. Loan officers also may take into account whether the beginning farmer was raised on a farm or worked on one.
With the USDA loans and the income they earn from off-farm jobs, the Clarys in 2021 purchased an additional 60 acres from Barb Clary. Austin Clary has worked for the past six years as a patrolman for the Richland County Highway Department; his job provides enough flexibility to also manage the farming operation. Emma Clary is a respiratory therapist for the American Family Children’s Hospital in Madison, Wisconsin.
Thirty of their cows calved in spring; 10 additional calves were born in fall 2022. They also have 15 replacement heifers and are feeding 25 steers.
The herd is primarily comprised of Angus cattle, but with some Simmentals.
“I like Angus for their calving ease and good growth,” Austin Clary said. “And Simmentals are big-framed animals that grow fast and produce heavy carcasses.”
The Clarys sell beef halves and quarters to family and friends, as well as market beef on Facebook. Their beef is processed at Richland Locker Company in Richland Center.
Clary has dedicated 50 acres to rotational grazing; he moves the animals every five to seven days to one of six paddocks. The cattle are grazed on a mix comprised of redtop, festolium, timothy, ryegrass and clovers. And he’s been planting cereal rye as a cover crop, which his cattle graze in spring before corn and soybean planting begin. He shares hay acres with neighbors.
Todd Cockroft is a soil-conservation technician at the USDA’s Natural Resources Conservation Service office in Richland County. He helped Clary apply to the agency’s Environmental Quality Incentives Program for cost-sharing on fencing, as well as pasture-seeding as part of a prescribed-grazing program.
“I’ve known Austin’s family for years, especially his grandfather (Ron Clary),” Cockroft said. “It’s not every grandchild who has the same enthusiasm for farming. Austin reminds me of his grandpa; he frequently takes his children out to the barn to do chores. He wants to impress upon them the love of farming.”
As Clary walks the pasture with his two young kids – Barron, 5, and Claire, 3 – he talks to them about cattle and clover. The love-of-farming lessons have begun.
Visit facebook.com/clarycattle and www.fsa.usda.gov – search for “microloan” – and www.nrcs.usda.gov – search for “eqip” – for more information.
This is an original article written for Agri-View, a Lee Enterprises agricultural publication based in Madison, Wisconsin. Visit AgriView.com for more information.
Lynn Grooms writes about the diversity of agriculture, including the industry’s newest ideas, research and technologies as a staff reporter for Agri-View based in Wisconsin.