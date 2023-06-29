The dairy industry plays an important role in Wisconsin’s culture and economy. The industry contributes $45.6 billion to the state’s economy each year. And between on-farm and dairy processing, it employs more than 157,000 people. That’s according to 2017 data – the most current information available – reported by Steven Deller, a professor in the University of Wisconsin-Department of Agricultural and Applied Economics in Madison.
Representatives from Wisconsin’s 529 College Savings Program recently spoke with representatives from Meister Cheese Company, the University of Wisconsin-School of Agriculture at Platteville, and Chippewa Valley Technical College. The conversations revealed that students have no shortage of educational pathways available to them for careers in Wisconsin’s dairy industry.
Various careers available
Think of a Wisconsin dairy worker and one may think of milking cows, driving tractors or feeding calves. Those are all essential parts of dairy production. But there also are other professionals working in the dairy industry. Students pursuing degrees in agricultural majors such as animal science, agronomy or agricultural business may pursue on-farm careers or work for businesses that support farming. Animal nutritionists and agricultural-input sales representatives are among the many jobs available. Other students may take an interest in computer science, engineering or business and bring those skills to a dairy-manufacturing facility.
Meister Cheese is a family-owned artisan cheese company in southwestern Wisconsin, Scott Meister is the third generation of his family to run the company. Meister Cheese recently increased its workforce from 60 employees to about 200. That has included laboratory scientists, stainless-steel welders, and people with degrees in leadership and supply-chain management, said Michelle Winkers, the company’s director of human resources.
To help prepare people for a career in the dairy industry, the company collaborates with the Southwest Wisconsin Technical College on coursework, she said. Meister Cheese also partners with a local high school to provide students apprenticeships and technical-college credits they can earn while working for the company and completing their high school degrees.
The company anticipates continued growth in the areas of human-machine interface, robotics and information technology. As cheesemaking has gained efficiency through technology, the company will be increasingly reliant on people who have been educated in those areas, said Joseph Stadler, operations team director at Meister Cheese.
Most Wisconsin farms are looking for employees with specialized skills to manage the diverse tasks of dairy operations. Wisconsin’s post-secondary education institutions are adapting and providing resources to educate the next generation of dairy leaders.
Students in the Chippewa Valley Technical College-Animal Science Management program, for example, can earn a one-year technical diploma or a two-year associate degree that positions them to be herd managers or fill other needed positions.
“The No. 1 employer of our students is family farms,” said Adam Zwiefelhofer, the program’s director.
That’s followed by companies involved in the sales or services of artificial insemination and animal nutrition, he said.
The University of Wisconsin-Platteville offers courses to develop students’ skills through agricultural education, extracurricular activities and research.
Students often enter animal science or dairy science programs with an interest in pre-veterinary work, but are exposed to many career options – both working with animals and in support of the dairy industry, said Tera Montgomery, director of the UW-School of Agriculture at Platteville.
Students with majors across the university – such as business, engineering, construction management and computer science – also can find real-world learning opportunities at the UW-Pioneer Farm near Platteville. It’s a 200-cow dairy farm and also is focused on swine and beef production.
“We have students who are attracted to our program because hands-on experience is what they’re looking for, which is what they get – right from their freshman year all the way through their senior year,” she said. “We have companies that, after they’ve had our students as interns, say ‘that was so successful; I need five more students like that.’”
Professors from both UW-Platteville and Chippewa Valley Technical College said they’re seeing more students who weren’t raised on operating farms, but who had other connections to agriculture through extended family, extracurricular activities or agricultural coursework in high school. That shows the importance of introducing youth to agricultural careers through farm visits, manufacturing-plant tours, and on-campus programs. It also means post-secondary programs can teach students a lot about farming and dairy processing. Internships, work-study and experiential learning are a big part of their programs.
Even long before entering post-secondary education, families and communities can help youth see a future in agriculture. Families can encourage their children to work hard in school, engage in agriculture-focused extracurricular activities, and perhaps set aside dedicated funds for their children’s post-secondary education and career training.
Saving with Wisconsin’s Edvest 529 college savings plan provides families a tax-advantaged way to save and pay for higher education. Dollars are contributed post tax, but account earnings are free from federal and state taxes when used to pay for qualified higher-education expenses. Wisconsin taxpayers saving with an Edvest 529 account also may qualify for a state income-tax deduction.
“I have two kids who are both through college now,” Meister said. “We started saving for them with an Edvest 529 account when they were born. I’d encourage anybody who has little kids and wants to make sure they receive a good education, to start saving with a 529 college savings plan like Edvest. Put a little bit away monthly and it adds up fast. Then your child doesn’t have the financial worry that a lot of kids do.”
Funds saved in an Edvest 529 account can be used at accredited technical colleges and community colleges toward apprenticeship programs registered and certified with the Secretary of Labor, and at four-year public and private colleges in Wisconsin and others across the country or abroad.
The Wisconsin College Savings Program has been celebrating National Dairy Month by thanking Wisconsin’s farmers, dairy manufacturers and the educational institutions dedicated to keeping the dairy industry growing and strong. Young Wisconsinites have many opportunities to develop their interests into agricultural careers through post-secondary education. Wisconsin families and communities can encourage their interest in agricultural careers by increasing their exposure to the many opportunities in the industry, showing them post-secondary options that fit their interests, and saving for their future education.
Visit dfi.wi.gov/Pages/EducationalServices/CollegeSavingsCareerPlanning/CollegeSavingsProgram.aspx – search for “Wisconsin 529” – and meistercheese.com and uwplatt.edu/department/school-agriculture – search for “School of Agriculture” – and cvtc.edu/academics/programs/animal-science-management – search for “Animal Science Management” – for more information.
Chelsea Wunnicke is a college-investment-program finance officer at the Wisconsin Department of Financial Institutions.