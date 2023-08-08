The 85-cow Guernsey herd at Gurn-Z Meadow Farm near Columbus, Wisconsin, produces on average milk with 4.7 percent fat and 3.4 percent protein. The farm’s Guernsey and Holstein herds together average 4.6 percent butterfat and 3.25 protein, said Julie Orchard, co-owner of Gurn-Z Meadow Farm.
Milk fat gives butter its rich taste and texture. Butter must contain 80 percent milk fat to be sold as butter, she said
“Most large manufacturers make it with 81 percent fat,” she said. “We’ve had ours tested at 91 percent.”
People are also reading…
She and her sister, Jen Orchard, make their butter in 400-to 500-pound batches in rented space at Sassy Cow Creamery near Columbus.
The biggest challenge to making butter is finding a use for skim milk, Jen Orchard said.
“That’s why more people don’t make it,” she said. “Skim milk is too valuable to throw away. You need a buyer for it.”
The Orchards said they’re fortunate to have such a buyer.
Visit gurnzmeadow.com for more information.
Lynn Grooms writes about the diversity of agriculture, including the industry’s newest ideas, research and technologies as a staff reporter for Agri-View based in Wisconsin.