American meat and cold-cut producer Oscar Mayer has changed the name of its famous Wienermobile to the Frankmobile. The company, whose history in Madison, Wisconsin, spans 100 years, stated the change is reflective of a hot-dog recipe it will be releasing this summer.
Since 1936 the hot-dog-themed Wienermobile – whose drivers are known as “hotdoggers” – has been used to promote Oscar Mayer products. The Frankmobile mostly resembles the Wienermobile, except for the decal displaying the new name.
Visit www.oscarmayer.com/frankmobile for a tour schedule and more information.