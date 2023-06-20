BEETOWN, Wis. – It’s a story of murder, mayhem, mining and a museum in a little community that was once 2,000 residents strong in Grant County, Wisconsin. Situated in a narrow valley along the Beetown Branch of the Grant River, the boom-to-bust town had a prime that lasted five years.
A thunderstorm started it all when it blew down a tree containing honey bees while four explorers slept nearby. After the weather calmed they noticed a huge chunk of lead under the fallen tree roots. Word spread, miners came and the new settlement became known as Beetown.
Some local businesses that catered to the mining crews included the W & J Cole store and the G. Lamson store – Alive in the Hive! There was also a gunsmith, a lime kiln, a drug store, a harness maker, an Evans-plow dealer, several lawyers, a stage line, a stable that rented out horses and buggies, and the Rattle Snake tavern with a 10-pin alley.
The second house built in Beetown was erected by a Cornish miner who used it as the first hotel, called the Beetown House. Groceries were sold from the bottom floor; an open room upstairs had enough room for 15 men to sleep on the floor using robes and blankets for mattresses. Evenings at the hotel were spent playing cards, with plenty of betting on the games. A January 1846 newspaper reported the mines “must be doing good because an influx of gamblers were relieving the miners of their money.”
Bets were also placed on horse races that the town became well-known for hosting. A mile track was used and horses were brought from afar to compete. A famous local horse named Billy became a legend in the area. He finished his career with a race against a California horse. The first time the two horses competed against each other in a half-mile race, Billy balked and wouldn’t leave the starting line. The race promoters called it a fluke and didn’t pay off, instead doubling everyone’s bets and arranging a rematch.
There was a huge crowd in attendance the second time when Billy took off at a good speed. But the horse from California pulled ahead at the end, finishing in first place. The townspeople lost a lot of money on Billy, curtailing horse-betting for a while.
The gambling vice was mild compared to murders that plagued the town. The first was in 1848 when a mild altercation regarding some boys stealing apples led town resident William Miller to side with the boys against the apple farmer. Miller grabbed a counterweight and hit the farmer in the temple, instantly killing him. Miller disappeared during the night, never to be seen in the area again.
At that time Beetown was thriving, with lead coming out of the mines at a prodigious rate. It was described by a local paper as “the most stirring and flourishing mining town in the interior of Grant county.” It was estimated that 1 million pounds of lead at a value of $80,000 to $100,000 was being mined per year from several sites in the town’s vicinity.
When Wisconsin voted to become a state in 1848, Beetown residents were the only municipality in Grant County that didn’t vote for the new constitution. It was thought by local pundits that no one cared.
The easy lead mining started to peter out. In 1849 the editor of the Lancaster Herald was encouraging miners to sail to St. Louis for the California gold fields. He said he thought a boat was a cheaper way to go than overland by wagon and oxen.
But then cholera came to Beetown. Though no other areas of Grant County reported any cases, 30 men, women and children died in Beetown. Although the population decreased to 150, Beetown survived. The miners who stayed behind became farmers. With the start of the Civil War, the Rev. Thomas Bintliff recruited “Sober and Religious men” for a Beetown regiment. They reported for training Aug. 25, 1862, in Madison, Wisconsin.
The town’s second murder took place in 1863 when Thomas Lloyd arrived from Ohio. He announced his wife had left him for the town’s doctor, H.L. Tawney, and he wanted to retrieve some unnamed belonging from her. He took two of the townsmen with him to Tawney’s house where he promptly shot the doctor, who died three days later. It was determined that Tawney was a known adulterer. Though Lloyd was tried and found guilty, the men who served on the jury petitioned the governor on his behalf. He was granted a pardon and never served any time in jail; he returned to Ohio.
The next year Francis DeLassauix was knifed and killed instantly by Robert Brewer who was upset about a fence. Brewer was promptly arrested and tried – and hung two months later before an audience of 2,000.
But Beetown had a good side. It became the site in 1855of the Grant County Agricultural Society. The town had the area’s first phone cooperative, in 1897, founded by John Jamison. He started by making the equipment, then riding his bike to Chicago for more equipment and training – while local residents cut poles and set posts.
The Beetown Cooperative Creamery was formed by selling 140 shares at $35 apiece. Lead mining had wound down and was being replaced by prosperous zinc mines. But transportation costs to ship zinc over the surrounding hills limited how much they could profitably sell.
The biggest legacy left behind in Beetown was the work of Rollo Jamieson. When he returned from World War II he started the Home Town Club. It was comprised of residents who used a mimeograph machine to write short newsletters of local news to soldiers serving in the military. In 1945 it was reported they were sending letters to 164 men and women around the world.
Jamieson wanted to teach local children about their history so he started collecting objects that he housed in a shed. He invited the school to bring students and taught them all he could about life in earlier times. His treasures included one of the first typewriters manufactured and an 1889 music player with an automatic record changer. He also took time to record stories of the older generation to keep their memories for posterity.
Jamieson was upset when the Beetown school consolidated and closed in 1966, effectively removing his primary audience; he closed the museum. The collection was moved in 1980 to Platteville, Wisconsin, where it remains on display.
This is an original article written for Agri-View, a Lee Enterprises agricultural publication based in Madison, Wisconsin. Visit AgriView.com for more information.
LeeAnne Bulman writes about agriculture from her farm overlooking the beautiful Danuser Valley on Wisconsin’s west coast. Email genwim2@gmail.com to reach her.