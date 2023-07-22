I’m thankful in many ways for growing up and moving back to the farm. But I’m also appreciative of not needing to stack hay bales anymore. Any hay that our small group of animals needs now is done in large round bales that I don’t need to lift or move.
It’s been a few years since our barn has been used to store hay but the memories of putting up bales is as deep as the layer of chaff that covers the floor of the mow. Our oldest barn was built by my great-grandparents in 1926 after their first barn was destroyed the previous fall by a fire that also took their house. The new barn was a stanchion barn on the ground level for dairy cows, with room for hay on the upper level. The barn was expanded in 1970 when my parents moved to the farm.
Modern equipment and balers now make short work of haying, which was not the case in the 1930s. My grandfather put up hay loose in the barns. The hay was cut, raked to dry and then loaded onto flat wagons. At the edge of one hill field on the farm are the crumbling remains of a hay loader, a piece of equipment once used to stack hay onto the wagons.
Horse-drawn wagons were backed into the upper part of the hay barn on a sloped driveway and hay forks were lowered from a pulley on the ceiling. The forks grabbed large chunks of hay. They were then pulled by rope to either side of the barn and released to the barn floor below.
There were four hay chutes – two on each side – that were opened from the lower part of the barn; hay was dropped down to feed the cows. We still used the chutes to throw down hay bales when I was young, feeding each bale to three or four cows depending on their size.
The hay forks – which haven’t been used for at least 75 years – still hang from a wall. The pulley, rope and track system below the top of the rafters is still in place. The rafters are bowed in a few spots from the weight of the hay.
Each side of the barn could hold about 1,400 small square bales if they were stacked right to the roof. On a perfect day with the right weather and no equipment breakdowns – a rare occurrence to be sure – and with the right amount of help, we could fill one mow in a day.
The last time I put up square bales a few years ago, I unloaded and stacked most of the hay by myself. It was a far cry from the small army we had decades ago. The right amount of help consisted of two unloading the hay wagon and at least three in the hay mow – one to take the bales off the elevator – and two to stack. The closer we came to the metal roof, the hotter the temperatures – which often reached triple digits. Any fresh-air movement became blocked by the bales.
Proper stacking was important. The bales needed to be tucked tightly together because each level became a floor as we walked across it. If the level had spaces between the bales, it was easy to trip or stumble as my foot went through the hole.
We took turns driving the tractor and empty wagon to the field where the hay was being baled. For a few years we also stacked them in the wagon but then Dad bought a baler that automatically fired them into the wagon, which saved on some manpower and time.
Between loads of hay we hydrated in the milkhouse, drinking cup after cup of water. On brutally hot days we would hold our heads under the faucet to let cold water run over the back of our necks. And at the end of the day the cows still needed to be milked, a two-hour job that felt like it would go on forever.
Haying was hard, demanding work. The stubble would scratch and cut my skin. Even with wearing gloves, the creases of my fingers would be rubbed raw by the end of the day from lifting the twine that held the bales together. It was a job that took the entire growing season because we would fill several barns with thousands of bales to feed the livestock through the winter.
Currently there are only a few old bales scattered around the mow – and as much as 2 feet of chaff from years gone by. But if I close my eyes, I can still hear the clattering of the elevator chain, I can smell the fresh hay and I’m transported to 50 years ago when life seemed much simpler.
Haying story harvests reader memories
There’s a social-media post that’s been circulating for a few years that shows a farmer driving a tractor baling hay, with three people stacking bales on the wagon. The words are “You don’t know the meaning of hard work until you spend a summer baling hay.”
That’s one post that will find no argument from me and many others who grew up stacking bales in the summer. I heard from a few of those in response to a column I wrote about those hard-working days of old.
On the flip side, our family would laugh at a 1977 television commercial for Miller High Life beer that featured hay baling – sort of. The commercial shows some hay raking and a farmer wearing bib overalls pulling a wagon through a field, where two younger men – presumably his sons – toss a few bales on the rack.
The voiceover says, “Your family farmed this land with pride for six generations. The work never ends, but you do it with pride and all the strength you can muster. And when the sun finally takes a rest, so do you.”
With a shot that shows the two sons spread out over a few bales on the wagon, the fathers says “Okay boys, let’s go home,” and they are treated to Miller High Life by their mother.
What we found humorous was that they called it quits after stacking what looked like 75 bales at the most. And how did they make it six generations if they hadn’t yet discovered that you can pull the wagon behind the baler and stack them so you don’t need to pick them up in the field? Visit youtube.com and search for “1977 Miller farm” to see the commercial.
One can argue that there is more than one "beer that stands clear" when it’s time to relax, but we thought the commercial was a joke. We would put up more than 1,000 bales in a day.
But those efforts paled in comparison to the efforts of a farmer in Pennsylvania who responded to my column. The farmer – who asked to remain anonymous – said his mother kept a diary and in one entry she wrote, “We made 2,434 bales of hay today. I think that’s a record for us.”
The farmer said they had dairy and beef cows in the 1960s, 1970s and 1980s. They also did custom baling for the horse-hay market in suburban Philadelphia, putting up 50,000 square bales of first cutting alone. Help included two of his hard-working friends and a more-transient workforce.
“My dad would hire ‘tough’ town boys … four or five would show up on the first day,” the farmer said. “One usually stuck it out and it was always the skinny little kid – not the football players.
“Now those times are all gone (replaced with) round bales, large squares and chopping everything for silage. But non-farmers have no clue what real farmers do (and) deal with. They would never do what we do.”
Brian Hanscom of Abbot, Maine, said he read my column “after recovering from making hay two days ago in the 90-degree heat here in Maine. Yes, it would be cheaper to buy hay from a local farmer but I’m the crazy one who owns 12 or 15 acres and just has to do it myself like my grandfather would.”
Hanscom quipped that he’d need to sell the bales for “$450 each” to recover the cost of his investment in haying equipment.
Gwen Groenewold from Bloomington, Illinois, said my story brought back memories even though her family didn’t bale hay.
“We chopped and blew it into the mow on one side of the barn, and the other side was for straw for bedding,” she said. “It was hot and dusty but chopped hay was not as labor-intensive as baled hay.”
Groenewold said her father’s farm was 40 acres in Sheboygan County – not enough to be sustainable but would have made a good hobby farm now. The barn burned down but the silos still stand.
“I have many, many memories of growing up on ‘The Forty’ and I hope to write some down for kids and grandkids,” she said.
Seems like haying stories bind many of us together.
