I could feel the history as we crossed Death’s Door through the turbulent currents of Lake Michigan, from the mainland tip of Door County to Washington Island, Wisconsin. On a day when the farm back home baked in the upper-90s, it was a cool 62 degrees with light rain as we crossed.
The six-mile crossing was once traversed by Native Americans in birch-bark canoes, and then later by French traders. The likely first French explorer in 1635 was Jean Nicolet. Now what the French coined Port des Morts – literal translation “port of the dead” – is crossed by modern ferry, dropping off visitors who do their own exploration of the 35-square-mile island.
I’ve been to Door County a few times but it’s been more than 20 years since my wife, Sherry, and I have been able to visit. It was our first trip to Washington Island, which was established in 1850 and includes the nearby Rock and Detroit islands. It was named after the schooner Geo. Washington, which was part of a fleet traveling in 1816 from Mackinaw to Green Bay, Wisconsin.
According to the Washington Island Chamber of Commerce, resident W.F. Wickman in 1870 persuaded four bachelors from Iceland to move to the island. That was the beginning of the second-oldest Icelandic settlement in North America. The first – according to a 2020 article in the island newspaper Washington Observer – was in 1854 in Spanish Fork, Utah.
Joining the 150 to 200 Icelanders was a mix of new arrivals from Norway, Sweden and Denmark who engaged in farming, logging, fishing and other occupations. The farming story is told at the Washington Island Farm Museum, a collection of nine buildings with exterior and interior displays as well as an authentically furnished log cabin.
Almost all the buildings are original island structures that have been moved and reconstructed at the museum site. Because I’m sort of a farm antique myself, I was of course attracted to the displays of antique tools used for farming – many of which I have used. There also are many pieces of 19th-century machinery.
One of the buildings – the Granary – was once on the Jens Jensen farm, home to a herd of Holstein dairy cows. A sign in the building notes that in 1929 there were about 75 dairy farmers on the island, which the Wisconsin Holstein News proclaimed the first bovine-tuberculosis-free area in the country.
“The Holstein-Friesian cow rules supreme on the Island and it is doubtful one could find any other area where the good Holstein type could be found on farm after farm,” the publication stated.
Another sign told the tale of an old farmer giving instruction to a younger man on how to build a proper fence. The old farmer was insistent that all the fence posts be the exact same height. He was asked why.
“I did that in a field and one morning I found a crow sitting on each fence post,” the old farmer said. “I got my rifle lined up and fired just one shot, killing 99 crows.”
The younger man asked him why he just didn’t round up to say 100 crows.
“I wouldn’t lie for the sake of one crow,” the older farmer replied.
Among the museum exhibits is an old copper still belonging to Pete Peterson – there’s a Scandinavian alias if I’ve ever heard one. It was used to supply the islanders with moonshine from 1920 to 1933 during Prohibition.
That apparently was for drinkers who wanted something more than the bitters served at Nelsen’s Hall, a tavern open since 1899 and the oldest continuously operating tavern in Wisconsin. The tavern founder, a stubborn Dane named Tom Nelsen, received a pharmacist’s license. He decided to prescribe and sell Angostura bitters – 90-proof shots – as medicine to his patrons.
Separating legend from fact I leave to my readers, but the story is that a federal agent didn’t buy the medicine story and charged Nelsen with a violation of the Volstead Act. Before a judge, Nelsen claimed the product could be purchased at any drug store. He said it offered medicinal benefits like aiding digestion and it was so foul-tasting that it could not be considered a beverage.
Nelsen supposedly poured a shot for the judge, who took a sip, winced and ruled in favor of the defendant, saying no beverage worth buying could taste so bad. But Nelsen enjoyed his own medicine and supposedly consumed a pint a day before dying at the age of 90.
The bitters tradition continued past Prohibition with the founding of the Bitters Club, of which thousands of new members join each year. Toss down the 1-ounce shot to earn a membership card stamped with a thumbprint from the dregs.
“When in Rome,” as they say, so I needed to join the club. I tipped back the glass with ease, actually relishing the aftermath of strong spices. I earned a membership card that says I’m “entitled to mingle, dance, etc., with all of the other islanders.”
“Aren’t you supposed to sip it?” Sherry asked.
Nope; I prefer my medicine straight up and straight down.
Clearly I was in need of some curing.
This is an original article written for Agri-View, a Lee Enterprises agricultural publication based in Madison, Wisconsin. Visit AgriView.com for more information.
Chris Hardie and his wife, Sherry, raise animals and crops on his great-grandparents’ Jackson County farm. Nominated for a Pulitzer Prize in 2001, he’s a former member of the Wisconsin Freedom of Information Council and past-president of the Wisconsin Newspaper Association. Email chardie1963@gmail.com with comments.