Farm home to six generations

One of the joys of writing columns is hearing from readers who are inspired to share a personal story in response to something I wrote.

West Nile virus confirmed

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services with Public Health Madison and Dane County have confirmed the first human case of West Nile virus …

Back Roads from Wisconsin’s Past

CAMP COCHRANE, Wis. – When JB Bremer sees a need in his community, he tries his best to fill it. Having spent his life driving past the lonely…

Happiness grows the blues

BAYFIELD COUNTY, Wis. – Some folks travel a long way to find a place on earth that touches their soul – a place they love. Some never find it …