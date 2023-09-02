An early morning of fog and mist greeted me as I slipped out the back door. The Driftless Area in western Wisconsin is especially magical this time of year with our foggy mornings. It’s caused by cooler overnight temperatures matching the dew point. Water vapor condenses into liquid water droplets suspended in the air, creating a backdrop of mystery and beauty.
My destination was the vegetable garden but I stopped to take in the moment. Across the creek was once the dairy cattle’s night pasture. As we prepared for the morning milking at 6, we would try to call the cows in.
“Come boss, come boss.”
Sometimes the cows came, one by one, up the lane to the cow yard. If we were lucky the whole herd would be ready to come in by the time we finished pushing the feed cart around the barn.
Sometimes they didn’t and we’d need to walk down the lane into the fog to fetch them. It was somewhat of an eerie feeling on extremely foggy mornings to have large bovines suddenly emerge from the mist.
Those were sweatshirt mornings, with long sleeves welcome in the damp and cool air. But by the end of milking the temperature started to warm and the fog burned off. Sometimes the mist would hang around until after breakfast.
No fetching cows this morning though. The task at hand was to harvest our sweet corn.
Early achievers have already been dining on sweet corn for more than a month now but most of our garden was not planted until Memorial Day weekend. With only the two of us to feed, we only did one planting of six short rows surrounded by vine crops to help keep the raccoons out.
Wisconsin may be known as the dairy state and the cranberry king, but we also grow lots of vegetables. Our sweet-corn production ranks third in the nation, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, and is celebrated by many sweet-corn festivals throughout the state.
Wisconsin produced in 2021 just shy of 958 million pounds of sweet corn, accounting for almost 17 percent of the nation’s production. Washington state is No. 1 with 1.57 billion pounds, followed by our neighbors to the west in Minnesota with 1.44 billion pounds. That sounds like a lot of kernels, but sweet corn represents only 1 percent of the nation’s corn crop.
Sweet corn is believed to have come from wild corn native to the lowlands of the Andes Mountains. When I was young we sometimes ate plain field corn but most of the commercial agricultural corn planted now is dent corn – grown for its ability to dry and not for sweetness.
There are three types of sweet corn – normal sugary, sugary enhancer and super-sweet. We planted a bicolored super-sweet variety.
Stepping carefully as I could through the jungle of squash vines, I quickly worked my way up and down the rows. Any cob with a dark silk was stripped from the stalk and tossed into a bin. In about 20 minutes my shirt and pants were soaked from the morning dew but the bin was full.
I carried the bin to the house where my wife, Sherry, started husking, boiling water, blanching and cutting. A couple of hours later 11 pint-sized bags and eight quart-sized bags were in the freezer.
There are still a few under-ripe cobs left to pick for a few more meals. But when the green stalks turn brittle and golden, and a winter wind blows through the valley, we can still enjoy a little sweet taste of summer.
Chris Hardie and his wife, Sherry, raise animals and crops on his great-grandparents’ Jackson County farm. Nominated for a Pulitzer Prize in 2001, he’s a former member of the Wisconsin Freedom of Information Council and past-president of the Wisconsin Newspaper Association. Email chardie1963@gmail.com with comments.