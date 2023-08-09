More than 10,000 bales of hemp straw will roll into Winfred, South Dakota, next month after harvest.

The unincorporated community, population 68, located off of Highway 81 west of Madison is where the state’s first industrial hemp processing facility fired up its machines this spring. The big steel shed on Main Street will hum around the clock this fall at Complete Hemp Processing to tear through all those newly harvested bales.

The machine was quiet Aug. 3, however, while chatter, laughter and music filled the warehouse, which is owned by a family of longtime honey-makers A.H. Meyer & Sons. The businesses held a ribbon cutting for the hemp processing facility and hosted a two-day conference with talks from hemp industry influencers from around the country.

“I think the best days for this industry are definitely ahead of us,” said Sen. Casey Crabtree, R-Madison, one of three state legislators who gave a perspective from Pierre.

While speeches and presentations were underway in the warehouse a smaller group toiled through a workshop at the back of the processing shop. They mixed lime with slivers of the woody hurd that comes from the inner hemp stem to make hempcrete, a building material. The mixture can be placed in forms around a wood frame, serving as both insulation and a base that replaces the need for drywall.

The examples made during the workshop will be used at the Winfred facility. The walls will be placed inside and outside as baffles around the machines’ large motors to help deaden the sound. It’s an important addition for when they start operating around the clock, according to Ken Meyer, who owns the plant with his siblings JB Meyer and Melissa Shipley.

“We need to do everything we can to be good neighbors here,” he said.

Hemp bales processed in Winfred will come from as far as Pierre and Wessington, but some will come from a field that can be seen from the shop’s front door. It needs 1,600 acres of hemp to run at full capacity. Complete Hemp Processing is hiring eight people to run three eight-hour shifts.

“We need to be running 24-7 to use the capacity that’s in this building,” Meyer said.

Three employees have been running the machine so far, processing 500 bales of last year’s crop.

Before hemp comes to the facility, contracted farmers agree to put the cut hemp stems through a retting process, letting it dry in the field for two or three weeks, Meyer said. Complete Hemp Processing accepts bales at 12-14% moisture without dockage. They go into the warehouse with fans and a heated floor to dry to about 10% moisture before being sent through the machine.

That machine, the decorticator, can process two 900-pound bales per hour. It separates the fibrous outer stalk from its woody core, the hurd that was being used in the hempcrete walls. The fiber is packed into bales. Those are the less lucrative part of the hemp processing enterprise.

“The fiber market is developing,” Meyer said.

Textile manufacturers have requirements for length of fiber, so hemp fiber often needs secondary processing. The fiber could also be turned into insulation, landscaping mats or interior door panels used in the auto industry, to name a few uses.

Besides the fiber, one byproduct from processing hurd is an absorbent saw-dust-like material called kitty litter that’s used to animal bedding. Another is a soft and fluffy material that can be put in a form and turned into one-time use bioplastics such as forks and spoons.

One hemp supporter at the conference hopes his home state of Tennessee will be the epicenter for turning hemp into myriad products. He drives a Mercedes Benz with 60% of its components made out of hemp. But that hemp is imported from France to a car factory in South Carolina.

“There’s no way that’s scalable or sustainable,” said Fred Cawthon, president of the Hemp Alliance of Tennessee. “We’ve got the opportunity right here in the U.S. to start growing processing.”

As Tennessee draws automakers, publishers, building material companies and makers of bioplastics, Cawthon is want to convince them hemp can be a major raw material. But since Tennessee currently has no hemp processors, growers and processors in other states stand to benefit, he said.

“This opportunity is bigger than Tennessee,” he said.

The amount of hemp grown in the U.S. dropped sharply after an initial boom that followed the 2018 farm bill approval of industrial hemp. But South Dakota growers came later to the game and were insulated from the crash. They had the largest number of harvested hemp acres of anywhere in the U.S. last season.

The 25 licensed growers in the state harvested 2,500 acres, according to Derrick Schielfelbein, manager of the state’s industrial hemp program under the South Dakota Department of Agriculture and Natural Resources. This year, 54 growers have planted 3,000 acres verified by the state.

Hemp could soon be protected by crop insurance, which could entice more farmers. They are working to add South Dakota to the list of cover states, according to Schielfelbein.

“We think that will increase our acreage two to three times,” he said.

The crop still gets a bad reputation from its illegal cousin, marijuana. It caused the end of some legislation that would have helped hemp processors last session, according to Rep. Randy Gross, R-Elkton. The bill would have allowed the transport of hemp with more than the legal limit of THC as long as it was going from processor to processor. It passed both houses in Pierre, but a lobbying group called Protecting South Dakota Kids fought for its defeat and pushed Gov. Kristi Noem to veto the bill, Gross said.

“The public persona defeated the bill,” Gross said, adding that those lobbyists need to attend events like the hemp conference to learn about all the beneficial uses and how it’s different from marijuana.

Before building a hemp decorticator, Meyer processed another hemp product, CBD oil. The process uses the same separator A.H. Meyer & Sons has for separating beeswax. Meyer did some processing early on after hemp became a legal crop in the 2018 farm bill, but the business didn’t pan out. The CBD market was flooded, and most of it is made using a less expensive process than Meyer’s set-up.

He pivoted his plans to focus on processing stalks. Other processing plant, Dakota Hemp, owned by John Peterson, is being built in Wakonda, South Dakota, about an hour away. Meyer said both processors, and more, will be needed to keep up with farmers growing hemp.

This spring, the first bales processed in the state were those grown by Sen. Josh Klumb, R-Mitchell.

A market for a diversified crop rotation is important, he said, especially when inputs are so expensive. That morning, Klumb had opened a chemical bill of $103,000 for his corn and soybeans, he said. Growing hemp was looking more enticing.

“There’s got to be other things out there,” he said. “I think it’s an important crop to keep moving forward with.”