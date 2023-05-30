Robotic milking systems have continued to improve since the first milking robots in Wisconsin were installed in 2000 at Knigge Farms near Omro, Wisconsin. Upgraded components, more-accurate attachment of milking units and improved control algorithms have continued to improve the user experience more than two decades later, said Doug Reinemann, a professor of biological-systems engineering and associate dean of the University of Wisconsin-Division of Extension.
The biggest change he’s seen has been in the size of robotic installations, he said. The first decade of installations in the United States primarily featured two- and four-box-style robots. They were generally adopted by single-family-operated farms, perhaps coinciding with the next generation of family members to join the farm.
Robotic installations in the past 10 years have increased to as many as 64 robots, such as at the Fundo El Risquillo farm in Chile. Homestead Dairy of Plymouth, Indiana, has one of the largest installations in the United States with 36 Lely Astronaut robots. And Longs Peak Dairy Galeton of Eaton, Colorado, just installed 62 DeLaval VMS robots, Reinemann said. When it opens it will be the largest robotic milking facility in the country.
Another new development involves robotic rotary systems such as the GEA DairyProQ system, which features one robotic arm per stall, he said. It’s designed to have an operator who monitors the milking process on a computer screen – and to be a drop-in system for a traditional dairy that manages cows by group. So, for example, one might be managing a pen of 150 cows for feeding and milking in a batch.
With box-style systems one would manage individual cows.
“That’s one of the big decision points when moving to automatic milking,” Reinemann said. “Are you going to learn a new management system – moving from managing a group to managing individuals? There’s a learning curve with any new management system. That’s part of the consideration if you’re thinking about robotic milking.”
Another system style is the automated rotary with stationary arms. The DeLaval Automatic Milking Rotary features two prepping robots, two attaching robots and one post-dipping robot. There aren’t any installations of the system yet in the United States, he said. It’s designed so that it could be used as either a batch system or a voluntary system.
Another system is called partial automation.
“On large rotaries we have robotic arms that will do the post-dipping,” he said. “And now we have robotic arms that will do pre-dipping and some of the preparation procedures. It’s sort of a drop-in for an existing rotary parlor that will attach the milking units.”
That system will likely be available in the future, but not yet, he said. It would be a way to incrementally automate, particularly with a large rotary parlor
There are two main traffic patterns in barns with robotic systems. The free-flow design is generally used with Lely robotic milkers, he said. With it there are no gates between the cow resting area, feeding area and the robots. And the selection whether to milk the cow would be done in the robot.
The guided-flow system is commonly used with a DeLaval robotic system. It features a selection gate that a cow must pass through when moving from the resting area to the feeding area. Cows are then selected to go to the milking area if the management software determines it’s time for cow to be milked.
The free-flow traffic pattern is still the most common but the guided-flow system is gaining interest, particularly as farms push the capacity of machines, he said. In terms of success with traffic flow, research indicates there’s no difference between free-flow and guided flow. That’s generally the case where there are 60 or fewer cows being milked per robot.
“As we push (capacity) limits, though, I think we’ll see differences,” he said.
Cows behave differently based on lactation number and stage of lactation, he said. From a robotic-milking perspective there’s a lot of discussion about how to form groups in a robotic-milking barn, especially with box-style systems, and how to adjust management for the different groups.
“From a management standpoint, we’re trying to do something different in early lactation,” he said. “So with early lactation in a robotic system we want to get milking frequency up so we get cows to their peak lactation.”
Management strategy shifts as cows move to mid- and late lactation, Reinemann said. Then the strategy is focused on trying to milk full udders. There are other concerns for special cows such as those with a mastitis infection; many farms have pens dedicated to those cows.
Moving forward, it probably doesn’t make sense to have all the pens the same size in a robotic-milking barn, he said. Pens could be designed for one robot per pen with a smaller number of cows. Or they could be designed with two robots per pen. With herd expansions there might be a reason to have larger pens. One-size-fits-all pens with increasing herd sizes are probably not the optimal solution.
“With any kind of barn design, it’s good to think about flexibility,” he said. “There are designs where you can combine pens and switch some gates around to have one robot per pen, or switch them around and have two robots per pen.”
When designing a barn and thinking about robots per pen, and free-flow or guided-flow patterns, it’s good to have the option of converting the barn to the other system, he said. That’s especially the case if one later decides a different traffic-management system might be better for a particular pen or if one wants to change the way cows are grouped.
