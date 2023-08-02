Animal breeders have addressed the significance of genetics in enhancing animal productivity. Preserving diverse sources of animal germplasm is crucial to maintaining genetic diversity, which provides economic sustainability and food security.
The U.S. Department of Agriculture Agricultural Research Service's National Animal Germplasm Program has collected and preserved more than 1 million samples from more than 64,000 animals across the United States. The samples, dating from the late 1940s to the present, aim to maintain genetic diversity.
The program in the past 24 years has released about 11,000 samples from the germplasm collection to breeders, university researchers and others in the animal industry and scientific community for molecular studies and introduction of lost genetic variability in living populations, said Harvey Blackburn, an animal geneticist and coordinator of the National Animal Germplasm Program. Release of those genetic resources enable exploration into livestock-industry problems.
A beef cattle producer in South Dakota recently incorporated samples from the program’s repository into his breeding program. He received semen samples from five Angus bulls born before 1997. The semen was used to mate with 150 Angus cows.
People are also reading…
The resulting offspring are helping to modify the breeder's cow herd to meet production and marketing objectives. Bull progeny from pre-1997 genetic resources have shown excellent performance levels for a combination of traits. They’ve been in demand in the marketplace in the past few years.
Researchers from the National Animal Germplasm Program and the Livestock and Range Research Laboratory are now studying the underlying genomic differences in progeny from bulls older than 26 years and the current population of Angus to better understand the basis for better performance levels.
That’s not the first time National Animal Germplasm Program geneticists and the industry have seen the positive effect of sampling older generations of sires in the collection. In 2020 Blackburn collaborated in a study completed by researchers from the Pennsylvania State University-Department of Animal Sciences. They found that the entire U.S. Holstein population originated from two paternal lineage lines – just two different Y chromosome origins – traced to prominent 1970-era bulls. Through genomic and pedigree-lineage tracing of samples in the germplasm collection, they found two additional, unique Y chromosomes that were lost in current Holstein lines due to selection.
Calves were developed using germplasm samples from the two bulls. Like the Angus example the daughter progeny produced milk yields greater than the expected level and equal to their counterparts from the current Holstein genetic base born in the same year.
Although large breeds of dairy and beef cattle are believed to have no diversity issues, the examples have uncovered the opposite, especially with the lack of variation of the Y chromosome in Holstein bulls, Blackburn said. Both examples illustrate the value of the germplasm collection to broaden, and even rescue, genetic diversity and improve animal performance. They suggest there’s still significant research to be done in understanding the genetic basis for livestock performance.
Visit agrin.ars.usda.gov – search for “National Animal Germplasm Program” – for more information.