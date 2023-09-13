STRATFORD, Wis. – “Occasionally I have conversations with farmers and agricultural folks I think the general public would benefit from hearing,” Jason Cavadini said from the driver’s seat of his pickup truck as he looked across the droughty countryside in central Wisconsin.
Cavadini is the University of Wisconsin-Division of Extension grazing-outreach specialist, based at the UW-Marshfield Agricultural Research Station near Stratford. He said it’s not always easy to assess the severity of a drought unless one is living through it and being personally impacted.
“More grazing-based farmers are starting to ask questions about the ramifications of the drought long-term,” he said. “Now we’re getting into September and this thing that’s been hanging around all summer is still with us. Everyone is facing the reality that there’s no undoing the potential impact of this drought event.”
He stressed the importance of monitoring soil moisture and not just rainfall when drought is an issue.
“Since May 1 we are 6.4 inches behind normal with rain in Stratford,” he said. “That’s 2.25 inches further behind than on this date during the drought of 2012, based on measurements taken at (the Marshfield Agricultural Research Station) this year.”
Only looking at rainfall can be misleading, he said; soil moisture tells a more-complete story. The Marshfield Agricultural Research Station has a soil-moisture meter that probes the same area of soil at various depths, measuring the volume of water in a volume of soil.
“When soil moisture dips below 15 percent it becomes inaccessible to plants,” he said. “It’s called the wilting point.”
When moisture is less than the wilting point, that triggers survival mechanisms in perennials like those found in managed pastures; they go dormant for survival, he said. As a result many pasture and hayfields have yielded 75 percent less than normal.
“To this point in our area we’ve seen annual crops such as corn and soybeans sustain the conditions much better because annuals don’t put all their resources toward surviving past one season,” he said. “But now they are now showing signs of stress.”
From May 1 to Oct. 31, 2022, soil moisture was less than 15 percent a total of six times, he said. This year at the 2-inch level the meter already shows moisture at less than the wilting point for 57 days. At 4 inches it’s been less than that point for 63 days. Similar conditions exist elsewhere in the state. He’s heard a report of farmers already chopping corn silage in the La Crosse area of Wisconsin because the crop is burning up.
Cavadini’s seeing the impact of the drought from his state-wide travels as grazing outreach specialist. But he’s also experiencing it first-hand on his Cavern Point Farm where he raises and direct-markets grass-fed beef. He and many farmers he works with have chosen to reduce stocking rates by selling animals.
“It will impact Cavern Point’s cash flow in the negative for multiple years,” he said. “If there’s one silver lining it’s the price of cattle at the auction barn.”
The sale coincides with inflated beef prices resulting from a national shortage of beef.
“It’s because the West has been going through a drought for four years now,” he said.
His cattle inventory will now be similar to what it was eight years ago.
“It’s a big set-back to long-term goals when unplanned culling happens on a livestock farm of any kind,” he said.
Many graziers affected by the drought are realizing now is the time for difficult decisions. Cavadini said farmers are faced with deciding how many animals they can carry through the winter, considering feed supplies will likely be dipped into earlier than normal.
“Many were planning a late-summer (or) early-fall seeding of pasture and are beginning to realize it’s far more of a gamble now that the drought has persisted all growing season,” he said.
The U.S. Drought Monitor is a map released every Thursday, showing where drought exists and how bad it is across the United States and its territories. It’s produced jointly by the National Drought Mitigation Center at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln along with the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration and the U.S. Department of Agriculture.
Cavadini said it’s frustrating the drought monitor isn’t able to zone in on specific areas that may have missed several rainfalls that data sources provide. Being designated a drought area opens the door to financial drought-relief measures for farmers. But many he works with aren’t qualifying despite extremely dry conditions in their locale.
The Condition Monitoring Observer Reports system can be used to report drought-related conditions and impacts within the United States and its territories. A report will become part of the permanent record, appearing immediately on an interactive map visible to the public – including creators of the U.S. Drought Monitor and the media. It’s open to the public and allows more information to be available to determine drought status in an area. Visit droughtimpacts.unl.edu to submit observations and for more information.
In dealing with the season-long drought Cavadini is quick to say he isn’t throwing up the “poor farmers” flag. He wants to explain the situation as well as better inform famers and non-farmers alike how to handle a difficult situation – and it is a difficult situation.
“Any rain is welcome,” he said. “But with the deficit we’re facing, in my opinion, 2023 can officially be chalked up as a drought year.”
Visit wisconet.wisc.edu and droughtmonitor.unl.edu and cropsandsoils.extension.wisc.edu – search for "drought, pastures" – for more information.
This is an original article written for Agri-View, a Lee Enterprises agricultural publication based in Madison, Wisconsin. Visit AgriView.com for more information.
Greg Galbraith, a former dairy farmer, writes about the rapidly changing nature of the agricultural landscape. He has built a lifetime connection to the land and those who farm it.