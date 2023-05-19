BELMONT, Wis. – Gooseberry varieties vary widely in yield, growth habit and susceptibility to various pests. But with little published information available, growers must often identify through trial and error the best varieties for their farms.
Many growers, especially in the Upper Midwest, have struggled to control anthracnose leaf spot. It's a fungal disease that infects leaves beginning in late spring. It causes dark purple spots on leaves, followed by massive defoliation. Several years of defoliation presumably reduce plant health and yield. Without access to synthetic fungicides, organic growers can find it difficult to manage the disease.
We were determined to find a better way to control anthracnose leaf spot. We received help from Leslie Holland, a fruit crop pathologist at the University of Wisconsin-Madison. We also received funding through a U.S. Department of Agriculture-Sustainable Agriculture Research and Education grant to trial different organic methods for controlling anthracnose in two growing seasons.
We compared the disease susceptibility of four gooseberry varieties. We also tested several different spray products allowed by the USDA National Organic Program regulations. We measured whether trellising gooseberry plants helped control the disease. Overall it was a complex experiment, with 32 combinations of varieties, trellising methods and spray treatments. Each was replicated six times in a quarter-acre field.
Measurements of disease severity and defoliation showed clear patterns. Of the varieties trialed Hinnomaki Red was most resistant to anthracnose. Tixia was the most susceptible.
Trellising the plants reduced disease by a small but significant amount. Cueva – a copper soap – mixed with Double Nickel 55 – a Bacillus amyloliquefaciens strain D747 – was the organic spray providing the most benefit. It was sprayed every 10 days throughout the summer
Nothing has been shown to completely eliminate anthracnose, but the study showed that organic growers have tools available to control the disease. Growers need to select the methods that best fit their operation.
Hinnomaki Red is a disease-resistant variety, but doesn’t yield as much on the Two Onion farm site as Captivator, which is more susceptible to disease. Trellising reduces leaf spot by a modest amount. But a substantial investment in time and materials is required to establish a trellised planting. Organic sprays can suppress the disease but if gooseberries are a minor crop on a diverse farm, they may not merit the attention needed for regular timely sprays.
We’ve shared results and are glad the information is useful to other farmers who produce organic gooseberries for local markets. The disease doesn’t need to remain the scourge it has been for many growers in our region. Visit twoonionfarm.com/research for more information.
Chris McGuire and his wife, Juli McGuire, grow apples at Two Onions Farm near Belmont, Wisconsin. They've performed several on-farm research projects to develop better organic-farming techniques. Visit www.twoonionfarm.com/research for more information.