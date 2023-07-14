Quantifying how biomass from cover crops affects long-term soil carbon levels is the goal of a new study at Iowa State University. Researchers will track how plant-litter inputs through decades control the stability, accumulation and chemical nature of soil organic matter.
Marshall McDaniel, an associate professor of agronomy at Iowa State, will lead the Detritus Input and Removal Treatments – DIRT – component of the project. It takes a long time to see significant changes in soil carbon, but researchers will study changes in soil-health indicators that could be seen more quickly, he said.
Researchers will establish 24 test plots with three biomass treatments of cereal rye – roots only, shoots only, and roots and shoots. They’ll compare them to a control plot without cover crops. The treatments also will compare the effects of varying nitrogen-fertilizer rates. The test plots also will be used for exploring the interplay between rye and corn to better understand why rye poses an increased risk for yield drag in the next season’s corn crop.
Those aspects of the project will be led by Alison Robertson, a professor of plant pathology, entomology and microbiology and Extension plant pathologist. She’ll work with Mark Licht, an associate professor of agronomy and Extension cropping systems specialist, and Peter O’Brien, a research agronomist with the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Agricultural Research Service.
In earlier projects Robertson, Licht and others found that rye roots can provide a “green bridge” for pathogens such as pythium to cross and more easily infect corn. They also found rye roots exude allelopathic chemicals that discourage competition and can make corn seedlings more susceptible to disease. They’ve been studying other possible reasons for yield drag
• nitrogen immobilization, when soil microbes decomposing the rye compete with corn seedlings for available nitrogen
• inadequate moisture, if the rye absorbs water a growing corn-crop needs
• shade-avoidance, where young corn plants are shaded by cover-crop biomass still standing in the field
The researchers have documented the challenges and explored ways to reduce the related impact on yields, for example, by distancing the rye and corn in time – killing the rye at least 10 days before planting corn – or in space – physically distancing the rye and corn roots. Visit dirtnet.wordpress.com and marshallmcdaniel.wixsite.com/soil-plant for more information.