Related to this story

Most Popular

Perennial cover crops explored

Perennial cover crops explored

Developing a system that integrates cash crops with a cover crop needed to be planted just once every five to 15 years is a tall order. But it…

Biomass’ carbon effect studied

Biomass’ carbon effect studied

Quantifying how biomass from cover crops affects long-term soil carbon levels is the goal of a new study at Iowa State University. Researchers…

Midwest hit worst from drought

Midwest hit worst from drought

ST. LOUIS (AP) – Mike Shane’s Illinois farm received a nice soaking May 8, shortly after he planted his corn. Since then, rain has been hard t…

Talent hides within our neighbors

Talent hides within our neighbors

BAYFIELD, Wis. – We often think we know our neighbors. But even the closest neighbors have qualities and talents that are often hidden from ot…