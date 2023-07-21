MADISON, Wis. – It’s official. The University of Wisconsin-Department of Plant and Agroecosystem Sciences was born July 1, the result of a merger of the departments of agronomy and horticulture on the Madison campus. Big things are expected from the new department, which was created to address the complexity of agriculture and its challenges ahead.
“(The new department) will bring both plants and the agroecosystem together under one umbrella,” said Patrick Krysan, a professor of genetics in the UW-College of Agricultural and Life Sciences who will serve as the first chairman of the new department. “It will give us the opportunity to think about challenges from the molecular or gene level all the way to landscapes and the agricultural ecosystem. We need to understand all the dimensions.”
The UW-College of Agricultural and Life Sciences stated, “The new department will address humanity’s grand agricultural challenges through research, education, Extension and outreach programs that range from investigating the inner workings of plants to assessing plant relationships with landscapes and climate.”
The new department consists of 32 faculty members formerly in the departments of agronomy and horticulture. There was no reduction in the number of faculty or staff members as a result of the merger, Krysan said.
“In fact we’re adding faculty,” he said. “We’re joining forces to get more done and work in a more interdisciplinary manner. (The merger) is a way to raise our profile, attract more investment, have more-effective grant writing, have more collaboration with stakeholders, and most effectively meet the needs of undergraduate and graduate students training to be the next generation of scientists.”
UW-Madison stated, “While several peer land-grant universities have previously combined their horticulture and agronomy departments, UW’s merger is unique in that it also incorporates agroecosystem science – a significant strength at UW-Madison – into the resulting unit.”
Students who are currently enrolled in agronomy or horticulture will see those degree programs remain active until they graduate. They’ll earn their degrees with those names. But eventually a new degree program will be created within the UW-Department of Plant and Agroecosystem Sciences. Krysan said he’s excited about new courses still to be developed and additional opportunities for students to address agroecosystems.
The new department continues to have great faculty, staff and Extension agents, he said.
“They have great relationships with farmers and other stakeholders,” he said. “That work will continue. And the new department will give us the framework to think more broadly, which will position us to be more effective in the work we do.
“The department itself will become more energized, with a broader umbrella for thinking about the challenges we all face.”
As UW stated, it isn’t the only public institution to recently merge departments. In fall 2022 Brian Buhr, dean of the University of Minnesota-College of Food, Agricultural and Natural Sciences, proposed a plan to restructure that university’s departments of agronomy and plant genetics, horticultural science and plant pathology. He said the merger would help the university better coordinate interdisciplinary coursework.
Iowa State University in fall 2022 merged its entomology department with its plant pathology and microbiology department.
“The merging of these two departments gives us the opportunity to go in new, innovative directions in terms of teaching, research and collaboration,” said Steven Harris, chairman of the new Iowa State University-Department of Plant Pathology, Entomology and Microbiology.
There have long been department mergers at universities; each university has specific reasons for the changes. At Iowa State University there were financial consideration; a smaller department was merged into a larger one. The merger helped to re-energize what was happening in the smaller department. It also helped to create opportunities for faculty with different academic disciplines to collaborate with each other on projects, Harris said. He saw opportunities as chairman partly based on the funding landscape and partly because staff would have greater access to help protect their interests.
Before Iowa State University created the merger there was discussion about what to name it, he said. The decision was made to retain the names of the disciplines to help stakeholders easily find the department, especially on search engines. The new department provided regular updates to alumni and stakeholders during the process. It also hosted a merger event where alumni were invited to speak to tell stakeholders that operations would run as normal.
“We’ve been conscious of stakeholders and there haven’t been many concerns,” Harris said.
Visit pasdept.wisc.edu and www.ppem.iastate.edu for more information.
Lynn Grooms writes about the diversity of agriculture, including the industry’s newest ideas, research and technologies as a staff reporter for Agri-View based in Wisconsin.