SPONSORED CONTENT
KUHN OWR 6000 inline wrapper
The new KUHN OWR 6000 inline round-bale wrapper offers exceptional wrapping productivity while minimizing film and fuel use. The inline wrapper is designed for demanding farmers and custom operators looking for maximum productivity and profitability in a wrapper. The OWR 6000 has the ability to quickly wrap round bales of various sizes, including 4- and 5-foot-wide bales to as much as 6 feet in diameter.
The OWR 6000 leverages KUHN’s 35 years of experience with individual wrappers by utilizing the same pre-stretchers with an industry-leading 70 percent plastic-stretch ratio. The bigger stretch ratio provides more-efficient plastic utilization and better bale compression, reducing plastic cost per bale.
Greater management and control of the wrapping process can be achieved by unique IntelliWrap™ technology. IntelliWrap uses sophisticated electronics and hydraulics to control the wrapping process; it allows the operator to easily adjust film layers by one-layer increments. Settings such as film layers, seam layers, bale width and loading gap can be set digitally from the KUHN VT 30 monitor.
People are also reading…
The BaleEye photoelectric sensor accurately and reliably detects a bale on the loading platform with no mechanical moving parts, unlike competitive mechanical sensors. To further decrease maintenance, the OWR 6000 features two propulsion wheels for optimal hoop traction in adverse conditions. Non-pneumatic drive wheels, made of industrial-grade polymer, are maintenance-free and never go flat.
KUHN VB 560 5x6 round baler
Kuhn North America is introducing the KUHN VB 560 5x6 round baler, designed specifically for the North American market. The new KUHN VB 560 is one of the most efficient balers on the market. With industry-leading cycle times – thanks to a twin-tensioning arm system and the fastest tailgate speed of any 5x6 baler – it offers the productivity needed to put up excellent-quality hay in tight weather windows. The twin-tension arms create rock-solid bales that hold their shape for more-efficient transport and storage. The baler includes KUHN’s proven front net-wrap system, which is now easier than ever thanks to a new innovative loading-support bracket. Whether baling dry hay, corn stalks, high-density baleage or anything in between, the VB 560 is ready to work.
Three intake solutions are available on the VB 560 to meet producer needs, all of which are silage-ready. The new TwinCharge intake excels in large-capacity, increased-productivity needs when baling straw, corn stalks or even soybean stubble. The OptiFeed system easily handles a range of crops from silage to dry hay and straw with a proven integral rotor. But when it comes to no-compromise cut hay, the Opticut 19 knife system easily processes the crop down to 2.8 inches while baling at large capacities – along with a no-fear drop floor.
Extreme durability of components means minimum downtime for maximum baling time. Thanks to its heavy-duty design, the balers provide robustness and reliability. KUHN VB 560 balers are ISOBUS-compatible with an intuitive user interface, easy to control via the ISOBUS terminal of the tractor or via KUHN’s CCI 50, CCI 800 or CCI 1200 terminals. A producer can easily change settings such as bale density or net-wrap layers from the comfort of the tractor seat.
Kuhn North America Inc. of Brodhead, Wisconsin, is a leading innovator in agricultural and industrial equipment. KUHN offers a broad range of hay and forage, livestock and crop-production tools, as well as landscape and road-maintenance equipment. KUHN, KUHN Knight and KUHN Krause products are sold by farm equipment dealers throughout the United States, Canada and many other countries. Visit www.kuhn-usa.com for more information.