The University of Wisconsin-Platteville recently awarded five faculty-research fellowships to help increase dairy-related research capacity through the UW-Dairy Innovation Hub initiative. Known as the Dairy Industry Impact Innovation Faculty Fellowships, the selected faculty members will lead research projects in the Hub’s four priority areas.
• steward land and water resources
• enrich human health and nutrition
• ensure animal health and welfare
• grow farm business and communities
A faculty research fellowship is a temporary position for permanent faculty members to provide support for a specific research project and any ancillary costs. That ensures the faculty member has time to conduct research and support for existing teaching responsibilities.
Mohammad Ashrafuzzaman, Computer Science and Software Engineering
Ashrafuzzaman will conduct a project called “Towards optimized usage of the milking robot using data analytics.” He plans to better understand correlations between cow behavior and physiology aspects and robot performance in terms of milk collection and other performance goals.
Ashrafuzzaman is an assistant professor of computer science and software engineering in the College of Engineering, Mathematics and Science. He focuses on security analytics in systems such as communication networks and power grids.
Krista Eiseman, Animal, Dairy and Veterinary Sciences
Eiseman will conduct a project called “Evaluating trends in female-to-male ratios in dairy science and related programs throughout Wisconsin and the Midwest region and the translation into post-secondary employment.” She’ll evaluate trends in the ratios in dairy science, animal science and agricultural business at UW-Platteville in the past 10 years to 15 years.
Eiseman is an assistant professor of animal and dairy science in the UW-School of Agriculture. Her research interests include weaning-management strategies and post-weaning, health and performance of beef calves, and supplementation strategies for improved animal health and productivity.
John Obielodan, Mechanical and Industrial Engineering
Obielodan will conduct a project called “Dairy-protein-biocomposites development using selective laser sintering 3D printing process.” He’ll investigate the use of casein in a 3D printing process called selective laser sintering, which can make better-quality products compared to other 3D printing processes. He’ll also work on research to effectively use casein in 3D printing.
Obielodan is a professor of mechanical and industrial engineering in the UW-College of Engineering, Mathematics and Science. He’s focused on novel materials development using additive manufacturing processes.
Ryan Pralle, Animal, Dairy and Veterinary Sciences
Pralle will conduct a project called “Exploring high liver triglyceride content heritability and genetic architecture in early lactation holstein cows.” He hypothesizes that bovine fatty liver syndrome is a heritable disorder and will investigate the genetics of cows that have been tested by a blood-biomarker panel to potentially find genetic traits associated with high liver triglyceride, which may be an indicator of the disorder.
Pralle is an assistant professor of animal and dairy science in the UW-School of Agriculture. He’s focused on developing data-driven management tools and strategies to optimize the metabolic health of individual cows. Pralle’s position is funded by the UW-Dairy Innovation Hub.
Zifan Wan, Animal, Dairy and Veterinary Sciences
Wan will conduct a project called “Enhancing the safety and growth of alfalfa by the utilization of novel non-thermal technology – High voltage atmospheric cold plasma.” She’ll investigate the application of plasma-activated water treatment on alfalfa seeds for microbial decontamination and enhancing alfalfa growth.
Wan is an assistant professor of animal and dairy science in the UW-School of Agriculture. She’s focused on the application of non-thermal technologies for enhanced food safety and quality to achieve sustainable manufacturing goals. Her position is funded by the UW-Dairy Innovation Hub.
The Dairy Innovation Hub harnesses research and development at UW-Madison, UW-Platteville and UW-River Falls campuses to keep Wisconsin’s dairy community at the global forefront in producing nutritious dairy products in an economically, environmentally and socially sustainable manner. It’s supported by a $7.8 million annual investment by the state of Wisconsin. Visit dairyinnovationhub.wisc.edu for more information.
Maria Woldt is program manager for the University of Wisconsin-Dairy Innovation Hub.